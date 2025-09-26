Can BigBear.ai Navigate Near-Term Losses for Long-Term Payoff?

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. BBAI finds itself at a critical juncture—pressured by near-term financial headwinds but supported by unprecedented industry tailwinds. In the second quarter of 2025, revenue fell 18% year over year to $32.5 million, reflecting disruptions in Army data programs. Adjusted EBITDA slipped to negative $8.5 million, while the company reported a net loss of $228.6 million, largely tied to non-cash derivative remeasurement and goodwill impairment. Management also withdrew adjusted EBITDA guidance and lowered revenue expectations for the year to $125–$140 million.



Yet the near-term weakness masks a strategic pivot. BigBear.ai ended the quarter with a record $391 million in cash and a net positive cash position of $250 million—the strongest balance sheet in its history. This capital base provides the flexibility to go on offense, funding both organic growth in biometric, defense autonomy, and logistics platforms and inorganic expansion through targeted M&A.



Importantly, the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill (OB3) has created a generational funding backdrop: $170 billion for DHS, $150 billion for DoD, and $29 billion for shipbuilding. BigBear.ai’s portfolio—including veriScan for biometric travel processing, ConductorOS for drone autonomy, and Shipyard AI for supply chain optimization—maps directly to these priorities. International partnerships with the UAE’s IHC and Narval Holdings in Panama further broaden its opportunity set.



The challenge is execution. BigBear.ai must stabilize contracting volatility while scaling quickly enough to capture OB3-driven demand. If management can deliver on integration and pipeline expansion, the near-term losses could pave the way for long-term shareholder payoff.

Smaller AI Peers Facing Similar Challenges

BigBear.ai shares its path of near-term losses with peers like Veritone VERI and Innodata INOD, both of which are also navigating investment-heavy strategies to capture long-term AI demand.



Veritone, known for its aiWARE platform, has expanded into government, media, and energy sectors, but profitability remains elusive. Veritone is prioritizing scale by broadening deployments in content management and public sector AI, with the expectation that sustained demand will eventually outweigh current operating losses.



Innodata has carved a niche in the “smart data” market, providing high-quality training data for generative and agentic AI. While Innodata has posted strong revenue growth, it continues to reinvest heavily in scaling infrastructure and client partnerships, keeping earnings under pressure. By embedding itself deeper into AI development pipelines, Innodata is following a strategy similar to Veritone. Both Veritone and Innodata demonstrate that enduring short-term losses is often the price of building future AI leadership.

BBAI’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of the company have gained 22.3% in the past three months, outperforming the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the S&P 500 Index.

BBAI’s Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In terms of its forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio, BBAI stock is trading at 16.6, down from the industry’s 17.05.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BBAI’s 2025 loss per share has widened to $1.10 from 41 cents. The company had reported the same in the year-ago period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BBAI stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Innodata Inc. (INOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Veritone, Inc. (VERI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.