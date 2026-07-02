Can BigBear.ai Expand Beyond AI Software With Industrial Solutions?

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. BBAI is steadily evolving from a pure-play AI software provider into a broader industrial technology company. While its core strength remains mission-ready artificial intelligence for defense and security, recent initiatives suggest the company is building a more diversified business by applying AI to manufacturing, logistics and critical infrastructure.

During the first quarter of 2026, BigBear.ai secured new contracts for its Shipyard AI platform with Canada's Chantier Davie and U.S.-based Bollinger Shipyards. The company also highlighted growing demand for its ProModel simulation platform, which enables digital twins for manufacturing, warehousing, healthcare and defense operations. These industrial applications move the company beyond traditional AI analytics into operational optimization, where customers use predictive modeling to improve productivity and resource planning.

The expansion is further supported by acquisitions. Ask Sage strengthens BigBear.ai's generative AI capabilities, while CargoSeer extends its reach into cargo inspection and supply-chain intelligence. CargoSeer recently introduced AI tools to detect invoice fraud and match shipping documents with cargo contents, broadening the company's addressable market beyond government agencies. Ask Sage has also launched a commercial version, opening its secure AI platform to enterprises in defense, security and critical infrastructure.

Financially, the strategy is beginning to gain traction. First-quarter backlog climbed 14% to $281.9 million, supported by more than $60 million of national security awards, while gross margin expanded to 34% as higher-margin AI platforms contributed a larger share of revenues. Management also reaffirmed its 2026 revenue guidance of $135-$165 million, indicating confidence in continued execution.

Although BigBear.ai still relies heavily on government spending, the growing portfolio of industrial AI, digital twins and supply-chain solutions positions it to diversify revenue sources and expand well beyond traditional AI software over the long term.

Industrial AI Rivals to Watch: Palantir and C3.ai

BigBear.ai's push into industrial AI and mission-critical solutions places it in competition with Palantir Technologies PLTR and C3.ai AI, both of which are expanding AI adoption across government and commercial markets. Palantir has built a strong presence in defense, manufacturing and supply-chain optimization through its AI Platform, enabling customers to deploy AI-driven decision-making across complex operations. Its deep relationships with government agencies and growing commercial customer base make Palantir a formidable rival in industrial and national security applications.

C3.ai is another key competitor, offering enterprise AI applications for manufacturing, energy, defense and logistics. Its predictive maintenance, supply-chain optimization and digital transformation solutions help industrial customers improve operational efficiency and reduce costs. While BigBear.ai differentiates itself with mission-focused AI, secure generative AI platforms and digital twin capabilities, Palantir's scale and C3.ai's broad enterprise reach underscore the competitive landscape as demand for industrial AI solutions continues to expand.

BBAI’s Price Performance, Valuation & EPS Estimate Trend

Shares of BBAI have dropped 38.1% over the past six months, underperforming the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry, as shown below.

BBAI’s 6-Month Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BBAI stock is currently trading at a discount compared with the industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 11.31, as evidenced by the chart below.

BBAI’s P/S Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BBAI’s 2026 loss per share has narrowed in the past 60 days, as shown below. The estimated figure indicates a narrower loss from the year-ago level of 82 cents per share.

EPS Trend of BBAI



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BBAI’s Zacks Rank

BigBear.ai currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.