Can BigBear.ai Balance Rapid AI Innovation With Rising SG&A Expenses?

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. BBAI is moving aggressively to establish itself as a leading provider of mission-ready Artificial Intelligence solutions, but its first-quarter 2026 financial results raise an important question: Can it sustain rapid innovation without letting expenses outpace growth?



The company’s first-quarter 2026 results highlighted both the promise and the challenges of its AI transformation. Revenues of $34.4 million were relatively flat year over year, but gross margin expanded a whopping 1,270 basis points to 34% from 21.3% a year ago. The improvement was driven by a richer mix of higher-margin AI software offerings, particularly following the acquisition of Ask Sage, a generative AI platform tailored for government and defense customers.



BigBear.ai continues to invest heavily in expanding its AI capabilities. During the first quarter of 2026, Ask Sage secured contracts with NASA, the Army Intelligence & Security Command and the Naval Research Laboratory, while the company also won a $53 million classified intelligence contract. Management has further aligned its technology and go-to-market teams around growth opportunities in national security and trade-and-travel markets. The company’s backlog grew 14% to $281.9 million as of the first quarter of 2026, from $248.1 million as of the fourth quarter of 2025.



However, these growth initiatives come at a cost. Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses climbed 28.6% to $29.2 million from $22.7 million a year ago, reflecting integration expenses, talent investments and increased commercialization efforts. Research and development spending also rose as the company accelerated product innovation. Nonetheless, the good news is that BBAI’s strengthened balance sheet, including more than $431 million in cash and investments, provides ample resources to support its expansion strategy.



While rising operating expenses remain a concern, BigBear.ai’s ability to convert AI innovation into scalable, higher-margin revenue streams will ultimately determine whether its investment-heavy approach delivers sustainable shareholder value.

BigBear.ai, Palantir & C3.ai: Innovation Meets Profits

BigBear.ai is benefiting from accelerating enterprise and government demand for Artificial Intelligence, while facing notable competition from renowned names in the same space, including Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR and C3.ai, Inc. AI. But each firm is pursuing profitability expansion through different strategies.



Palantir Technologies continues to capitalize on surging demand for its Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP), combining data integration, operational analytics and AI deployment capabilities to drive robust revenue growth and sustained profitability. Meanwhile, C3.ai is targeting enterprise AI adoption across industries, emphasizing consumption-based pricing, strategic cloud partnerships and a growing portfolio of generative AI applications.



While Palantir Technologies currently leads in scale and profitability, BBAI and C3.ai are prioritizing innovation and platform expansion to capture long-term opportunities in the rapidly evolving AI market.

BBAI Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

Shares of this Virginia-based AI-powered decision-intelligence solutions provider have moved up 9.5% in the past three months, outperforming the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry, but underperforming the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the S&P 500 index.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BBAI stock is currently trading at a premium compared with the industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 12.23, as evidenced by the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EPS Trend of BBAI

BBAI’s bottom-line estimates for 2026 and 2027 reflect a loss per share of 25 cents, which has narrowed over the past 60 days, and 19 cents, which has remained stable over the same time frame, respectively. However, the estimates for 2026 and 2027 indicate year-over-year growth of 69.5% and 24%, respectively.



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BigBear.ai stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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