Can Beyond Meat's Pivot to Protein Drinks Change the Investment Thesis?

Key Points

The protein drink industry is growing at high single-digit levels, according to one research company.

The company introduced the Beyond Immerse line of protein drinks as a "limited-time" offer.

Beyond Meat has to compete with beverage and health industry giants to succeed.

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Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) has faced an uncertain future for some time. As sales of its plant-based meat products have plummeted, the stock has lost more than 99% of its value as consumers and investors alike lost confidence in the company.

Now, Beyond Meat has attempted to pivot into the protein drink market. Amid that move, the question for investors is whether that strategic pivot changes the investment thesis for Beyond Meat or merely delays an inevitable decline.

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Beyond Meat and protein drinks

Beyond Meat began 2026 facing serious financial and business challenges. In 2025, its net revenue of $275 million had fallen 16% from year-ago levels as both domestic and international customers showed less interest in its plant-based meat products.

Additionally, the 2025 operating losses of $333 million more than doubled from 2024 levels as the cost of goods sold alone nearly matched revenue levels. The only reason it turned a $178 million profit for the year is that it received a $549 million benefit from its debt restructuring.

It was under these challenging conditions that the company launched its Beyond Immerse line of protein drinks in January. According to Maximize Market Research, the $35 billion protein drink market should grow at a 9.4% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) through 2032, presumably signaling an opportunity in this area.

Unfortunately for Beyond Meat, it has not proven that protein drinks are the turnaround catalyst the stock needs. That will be difficult, as it has to compete with corporate titans in the beverage and health industries. This includes PepsiCo's Muscle Milk, Coca-Cola's Fairlife, and drinks like Ensure and Glucerna, both developed by Abbott Laboratories.

Moreover, Beyond Meat does not seem clearly committed to this product line. It rolled out this product for a "limited time" from its Beyond Test Kitchen, which is unlikely to boost investor confidence in the stock.

Furthermore, although it may be premature to look for financial improvements, none have yet appeared in the company's financial results. In the first quarter of 2026, net revenue of $58 million fell 15% year over year. Also, its net losses have resumed, though the $28 million loss improved from the $61 million loss in the year-ago quarter amid aggressive cost-cutting.

Indeed, sales could improve in Q2 once investors can see a full quarter of sales results. Nonetheless, investors will have to see what, if anything, changes with the company's performance.

Stay on the sidelines with Beyond Meat stock

Beyond Meat began the year as a financially troubled company, and investors have no indications that its line of protein drinks has changed the company's investment thesis.

Admittedly, protein drinks have become increasingly popular, and the company probably needs more time to show whether the Beyond Immerse product line can turn the company around.

Unfortunately, Beyond Meat remains financially troubled, and it is too early to tell whether a move into protein drinks can succeed, or even whether the beverages will be more than a "limited-time" offering. Additionally, since it has to compete with numerous industry heavyweights, the prospects for success appear grim.

Amid its challenges and revenue declines, investors should probably avoid this consumer staples stock unless its protein drinks start gaining traction with consumers.

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Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Abbott Laboratories and Beyond Meat. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.