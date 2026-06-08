Can Beverage Innovation Fuel the Next Leg of Growth for MCD Stock?

McDonald’s Corporation MCD is increasingly betting on beverages as a meaningful growth driver, and early signs suggest the strategy could help fuel the next phase of expansion for the stock. During its first-quarter 2026earnings call management highlighted beverages as one of its most promising menu innovation opportunities, alongside value offerings and marketing initiatives.

The company has been testing and expanding its beverage platform across multiple markets. After successful trials in Australia, McDonald’s recently launched new beverage platforms in Germany and Canada. In the United States, the company rolled out a new McCafé beverage lineup featuring refreshers and crafted sodas, with additional flavors and Red Bull-infused energy drinks expected later this year. Management noted that the initial customer response has been encouraging.

Beverages represent an attractive category because they can drive incremental visits, boost average check sizes and improve margins. Unlike traditional burger and fries offerings, specialty drinks create opportunities to attract younger consumers and encourage purchases during non-meal occasions. McDonald’s leadership believes beverages can become a long-term traffic driver, complementing its value-focused menu and promotional efforts.

The beverage strategy is being deployed globally, allowing McDonald’s to leverage its scale and quickly expand successful concepts across markets. Management specifically identified beverages as a potential tailwind for sales through the remainder of 2026.

While macroeconomic pressures and cautious consumer spending remain challenges, McDonald’s strong value positioning, marketing strength and growing beverage platform provide multiple avenues for growth. If customer adoption continues to build, beverage innovation could become a meaningful contributor to sales, market-share gains and long-term shareholder value, supporting the next leg of growth for MCD stock.

Beverage Innovation Is Becoming a Key Competitive Battleground

McDonald’s is not alone in pursuing growth through beverages. Two notable peers, Starbucks Corporation SBUX and Dutch Bros Inc. BROS, have successfully used beverage innovation to drive traffic, customer engagement and sales growth.

Starbucks remains the dominant player in specialty beverages, with cold coffees, refreshers and seasonal drinks contributing significantly to revenues. The company continually introduces new flavors and customization options, helping it attract repeat visits and maintain strong customer loyalty. McDonald’s expanded McCafé platform is designed to capture a portion of this growing demand while offering a more value-oriented alternative.

Meanwhile, Dutch Bros has built its brand around innovative beverages, including energy drinks, flavored coffees and refreshers. The company’s strong unit growth and loyal customer base demonstrate the significant market opportunity in beverage-led concepts. McDonald’s plans to introduce additional beverage flavors and Red Bull-infused energy drinks later this year, signaling a direct effort to tap into this fast-growing category.

As consumers increasingly seek refreshing and customizable drink options, McDonald’s beverage initiatives could strengthen its competitive position and create a meaningful new growth driver alongside its core food business.

MCD’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

McDonald’s shares have lost 9.9% in the past six months, underperforming the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry, the broader Retail and Wholesale sector and the S&P 500 index.

Price Performance



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In terms of its forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio, MCD is trading at 20.82, down from the industry’s 21.98.

MCD P/E (F12M)



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MCD’s earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 have trended downward in the past 30 days. The revised estimates for 2026 and 2027 imply year-over-year growth of 6% and 9.2%, respectively.



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MCD currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.