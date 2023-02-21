Can Bank of NT Butterfield & Son (NTB) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?

Bank of NT Butterfield & Son (NTB) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company.

Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this community bank is driving estimates higher, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- is principally built on this insight.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising earnings estimates, which has helped push consensus estimates considerably higher for the next quarter and full year.

The chart below shows the evolution of forward 12-month Zacks Consensus EPS estimate:

12 Month EPS

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

For the current quarter, the company is expected to earn $1.21 per share, which is a change of +34.44% from the year-ago reported number.

Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Bank of NT Butterfield & Son has increased 14.76% because two estimates have moved higher compared to no negative revisions.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the earnings estimate of $4.82 per share represents a change of +11.32% from the year-ago number.

The revisions trend for the current year also appears quite promising for Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, with two estimates moving higher over the past month compared to no negative revisions. The consensus estimate has also received a boost over this time frame, increasing 7.71%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

The promising estimate revisions have helped Bank of NT Butterfield & Son earn a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

While strong estimate revisions for Bank of NT Butterfield & Son have attracted decent investments and pushed the stock 16.6% higher over the past four weeks, further upside may still be left in the stock. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) (NTB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

