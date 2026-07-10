Can Bandwidth's Financial Services Portfolio Fuel Its Growth?

Bandwidth Inc. BAND serves the financial services industry by providing cloud-based communications infrastructure for banks, fintech companies, mortgage lenders and insurance providers. Its voice, messaging and emergency communication services enable organizations to connect with customers quickly and efficiently.



Bandwidth's cloud communications platform supports critical financial workflows, including customer authentication, fraud prevention, voice and messaging services and contact center operations. It also enables companies to manage large volumes of calls and messages while improving the flexibility and efficiency of their communication systems.



The company further strengthens its offerings through Bring Your Own Carrier (BYOC) and SIP trunking solutions, which simplify the transition from traditional phone systems to cloud-based communications. In addition, its caller authentication technology helps reduce fake and fraudulent calls, enhancing communication security and customer trust.



Bandwidth has partnered with leading organizations, including Capital One, Pennymac and MEA Financial. As demand for digital communications continues to rise, the company's scalable platform is well-positioned to support the evolving needs of financial institutions.

How Are Competitors Performing in the Financial Services Industry?

Bandwidth faces stiff competition from RingCentral, Inc. RNG and Zoom Communications, Inc. ZM. RingCentral provides cloud communications and contact center solutions for the financial services industry. It helps financial customers communicate with customers through voice, messaging, video and contact center services. RNG’s solutions improve customer service, simplify business communications and support secure and efficient operations.



Zoom provides a unified communications platform for the financial services industry. Its solutions enable financial institutions to collaborate through Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Chat and Zoom Contact Center. Zoom supports secure and compliant communications, hybrid work and improved customer engagement while helping organizations streamline operations.

BAND’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Bandwidth shares have soared 386.6% over the past year compared with the industry’s 144% growth.



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From a valuation perspective, Bandwidth trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 2.8, lower than the industry tally of 9.91.



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Earnings estimates for 2026 have remained static at $1.79 over the past 60 days, while those for 2027 have increased 1.5% to $2.02.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bandwidth stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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