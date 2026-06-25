Can Bandwidth Gain a Competitive Edge Through Its AI Expansion?

Bandwidth Inc. BAND has launched a new artificial intelligence (AI) ready communications platform, Bandwidth Build, designed to help AI agents and developers quickly deploy voice services. This introduction strengthens the company’s position in cloud communications and supports its expansion into AI infrastructure.



Bandwidth Build streamlines development by offering easy-to-use tools such as a self-service portal, API, CLI and SDKs, enabling faster deployment and improving overall workflow efficiency. By reducing technical complexity and setup time, the platform allows businesses to accelerate innovation and bring digital applications to market more quickly.



The company’s Model Context Protocol Server provides secure API access, allowing AI agents to automate communication tasks with minimal manual effort. The platform also offers a trial with a U.S. phone number, usage credits and Voice API access, along with features such as calling, text-to-speech, transcription, recording and conferencing.

How Are Competitors Performing?

Bandwidth faces stiff competition from RingCentral, Inc. RNG and Zoom Communications, Inc. ZM. RingCentral is expanding its capabilities through its AI Receptionist platform, which helps automate customer interactions. The company has introduced new AI features to improve communication and workflow efficiency. AI expansion is supporting RingCentral’s long-term growth in cloud communications.



Zoom is strengthening its expertise with Zoom AI Companion, which helps users summarize meetings and generate action items. The company is adding agentic AI features that can automate tasks and improve workplace productivity. Zoom’s AI investments are driving greater efficiency for businesses and remote teams.

BAND’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Bandwidth shares have soared 254.9% over the past year compared with the industry’s 107% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation perspective, Bandwidth trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 1.87, lower than the industry tally of 7.9.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings estimates for 2026 have increased 5.3% to $1.79 per share over the past 60 days, while the same for 2027 have risen 7% to $1.99.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bandwidth stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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