Can BancFirst (BANF) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?

BancFirst (BANF) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company.

Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this Oklahoma financial services holding company is driving estimates higher, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. This insight is at the core of our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For BancFirst, there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising earnings estimates, which has helped push consensus estimates considerably higher for the next quarter and full year.

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $1.42 per share for the current quarter, which represents a year-over-year change of -13.41%.

Over the last 30 days, two estimates have moved higher for BancFirst compared to no negative revisions. As a result, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased 8.24%.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $5.66 per share for the full year, which represents a change of -10.73% from the prior-year number.

There has been an encouraging trend in estimate revisions for the current year as well. Over the past month, two estimates have moved up for BancFirst versus no negative revisions. This has pushed the consensus estimate 5.72% higher.

Favorable Zacks Rank

The promising estimate revisions have helped BancFirst earn a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

BancFirst shares have added 6.3% over the past four weeks, suggesting that investors are betting on its impressive estimate revisions. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away to benefit from its earnings growth prospects.

Top 5 Dividend Stocks for Your Retirement

Zacks targets 5 well-established companies with solid fundamentals and a history of raising dividends. More importantly, they have the resources and will to likely pay them in the future.

Click now for a Special Report packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you simply won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BancFirst Corporation (BANF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.