Can Baker Hughes Keep Its Winning Streak Alive in Q2 Earnings?

Baker Hughes BKR is set to report second-quarter 2026 results on July 26.

In the last reported quarter, its earnings of 58 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 50 cents, driven by solid performance from the Industrial & Energy Technology business segment. The oilfield service player’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 14.61%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Baker Hughes Company Price and EPS Surprise

Baker Hughes Company price-eps-surprise | Baker Hughes Company Quote

Estimate Trend for BKR

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings per share of 51 cents has been revised upward over the past seven days. The estimated figure indicates a 19.1% decline from the prior-year reported number.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues of $6.49 billion implies a 6.1% decrease from the year-ago recorded figure.

Factors to Consider for BKR

To have an idea of how oil prices behaved in the June quarter, let's analyze the commodity prices from the data provided by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (“EIA”). The average Cushing, OK, WTI spot prices for April, May and June of this year were $100.32 per barrel, $102.13 per barrel and $84.81 per barrel, respectively, per EIA data. Commodity prices were $63.54 per barrel, $62.17 per barrel and $68.17 per barrel, respectively, in April, May and June of 2025, according to the EIA.

A constructive oil-price backdrop, driven by the Iran war, aided the exploration and production businesses in the June quarter of this year. This, in turn, is expected to have backed demand for Baker Hughes’ oilfield services.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model indicates an earnings beat for BKR this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: BKR has an Earnings ESP of +1.84%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: BKR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some other stocks that you may want to consider, as these too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.

NOV Inc. NOV currently has an Earnings ESP of +19.69% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

NOV is scheduled to release second-quarter earnings on July 28. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NOV’s earnings is pegged at 16 cents per share, implying a 44.8% decrease from the prior-year reported figure.

Enbridge Inc. ENB currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.27% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Enbridge is scheduled to release second-quarter earnings on July 31. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ENB’s earnings is pegged at 44 cents per share, indicating a 6.4% decline from the prior-year reported figure.

Cactus, Inc. WHD currently has an Earnings ESP of +7.04% and a Zacks Rank #2.

WHD is scheduled to release second-quarter earnings on July 29. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cactus’ earnings is pegged at 71 cents per share, implying a 7.58% increase from the prior-year reported figure.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.