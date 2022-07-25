Can Badger Meter (BMI) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
Badger Meter (BMI) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company.
Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this manufacturer of products that measure gas and water flow is driving estimates higher, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- has this insight at its core.
The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.
For Badger Meter, there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising earnings estimates, which has helped push consensus estimates considerably higher for the next quarter and full year.
The chart below shows the evolution of forward 12-month Zacks Consensus EPS estimate:
12 Month EPS
Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions
For the current quarter, the company is expected to earn $0.60 per share, which is a change of +11.11% from the year-ago reported number.
Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Badger Meter has increased 9.09% because two estimates have moved higher compared to no negative revisions.
Current-Year Estimate Revisions
For the full year, the company is expected to earn $2.30 per share, representing a year-over-year change of +10.58%.
There has been an encouraging trend in estimate revisions for the current year as well. Over the past month, two estimates have moved up for Badger Meter versus no negative revisions. This has pushed the consensus estimate 5.76% higher.
Favorable Zacks Rank
Thanks to promising estimate revisions, Badger Meter currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.
Bottom Line
Investors have been betting on Badger Meter because of its solid estimate revisions, as evident from the stock's 9% gain over the past four weeks. As its earnings growth prospects might push the stock higher, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.
