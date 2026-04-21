Can AWS AI Push Unlock New Growth and Efficiency for Choice Hotels?

Choice Hotels International, Inc. CHH is positioning itself as a pioneer in the hospitality sector by leveraging its long-standing relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to integrate generative AI across its enterprise. This initiative reflects a broader strategic shift rather than a standalone technology upgrade. By integrating AI into core functions such as guest personalization, pricing and operations, the company aims to improve both customer experience and internal efficiency. Following the news, shares of CHH gained 2.4% during the trading hours yesterday.



Central to this acceleration is Choice Hotels’ status as the first major U.S. hospitality provider to standardize on AgentCore, an enterprise platform powered by AWS. During the fourth quarter of 2025, management highlighted tangible early benefits from its technology-driven strategy. A key initiative is the upcoming launch of a dedicated digital platform for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), aimed at capturing a share of a $13 billion addressable market by streamlining booking for corporate clients in resilient sectors like construction and manufacturing. The company is also leveraging AI-enabled RFP tools to speed up responses to corporate leads, improving franchisee economics and driving higher-value bookings.



Importantly, this strategy extends beyond AWS. Choice Hotels is building a broader ecosystem of AI partnerships, including collaborations with Google for AI-powered travel discovery and participation in OpenAI’s ChatGPT advertising pilot. This multi-platform approach indicates a forward-looking strategy as travel search and booking increasingly shift toward AI-driven and conversational interfaces.



The implications are significant. AI adoption has the potential to support margin expansion through more precise pricing, improved occupancy and reduced manual processes. Enhanced tools for franchisees further strengthen the value proposition of Choice Hotels’ asset-light model, supporting retention and potentially accelerating network growth across its global system.



Execution will be key, as AI investments take time to deliver returns and franchisee adoption may vary, while reliance on partners like Amazon Web Services adds platform risk. Still, the initiative aligns with CHH’s long-term strategy of driving growth through technology, partnerships and operational efficiency.

Choice Hotels vs. Peers in Digital Transformation

Choice Hotels operates in a tech-driven hospitality landscape where digital platforms, loyalty ecosystems and AI-led personalization are key differentiators. Peers like Marriott International, Inc. MAR and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. HLT are also ramping up investments to strengthen guest engagement and operational efficiency through advanced technologies.



Marriott stands out with its expansive Marriott Bonvoy loyalty ecosystem, which serves as a benchmark for digital integration. By synthesizing mobile booking, personalized recommendations, and seamless property-level experiences (such as digital keys and mobile chat), Marriott leverages its massive global scale to capture rich customer data. This infrastructure allows for hyper-targeted offers that drive high direct-booking ratios and a strong brand, particularly among premium and corporate travelers.



Hilton has also made significant strides through its Hilton Honors platform and connected room initiatives, which enhance guest control and personalization. The company’s focus on app-based engagement, digital key technology and AI-driven insights enables a frictionless guest journey while improving operational productivity across properties.

CHH’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Choice Hotels’ shares have gained 15.6% in the past three months, outperforming the Zacks Hotels and Motels industry, the broader Consumer Discretionary sector and the S&P 500 index.

CHH Three-Month Price Performance



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In terms of its forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio, CHH is trading at 16.52, down from the industry’s 23.36.

CHH P/E (F12M)



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CHH’s earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 have trended upward in the past 30 days. The revised estimates for 2026 and 2027 imply year-over-year growth of 4% and 8%, respectively.

CHH Estimate Trend



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CHH currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.