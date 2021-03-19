Can AVEO (AVEO) Run Higher on Strong Earnings Estimate Revisions?

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AVEO is the leading provider of materials engineering solutions that could be an interesting play for investors. That is because, not only does the stock have decent short-term momentum, but it is seeing solid activity on the earnings estimate revision front as well.



These positive earnings estimate revisions suggest that analysts are becoming more optimistic on AVEO earnings for the coming quarter and year. In fact, consensus estimates have moved sharply higher for both of these time frames over the past four weeks, suggesting that Vale could be a solid choice for investors.

Current Quarter Estimates for AVEO

In the past 30 days, one estimate has gone higher for AVEO while none have gone lower in the same time period. The trend has been pretty favorable too, with estimates moving from a loss of 71 cents per share 30 days ago, to a loss of 55 cents per share today, a move of 22.5%.

Current Year Estimates for AVEO

Meanwhile, AVEO’s current year figures are also looking quite promising, with two estimates moving higher in the past month, compared to one lower. The consensus estimate trend has also seen a boost for this time frame, narrowing from a loss of $1.60 per share 30 days ago to $1.44 per share today, a move of 10%.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

Bottom Line

The stock has also started to move higher lately, adding 33.8% over the past four weeks, suggesting that investors are starting to take note of this impressive story. So, investors may want to consider this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock to profit in the near future. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

