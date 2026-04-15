Can AUGO Sustain EBITDA Growth Amid Strong Global Gold Prices?

Aura Minerals Inc. AUGO reported a strong expansion in adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2025, reaching approximately $207.9 million. The 162% year-over-year surge can be attributed to a favorable pricing environment and solid operational execution. The company benefited from higher realized gold prices of $4,090 per ounce, in line withglobal markettrends, which directly boosted revenue per ounce sold.

Production volumes increased across key assets, such as Almas and Borborema, supported by improved ore grades, higher plant throughput and more efficient mine sequencing. At a more granular level, factors including better recovery rates, optimized stripping ratios, and disciplined cost control helped reduce all-in sustaining costs (AISC), thereby expanding margins.

Operational stability and fewer disruptions compared to the prior year contributed to consistent output. This combination of stronger pricing and operational improvements significantly enhanced Aura’s cash generation capacity, reinforcing its balance sheet strength and enabling continued investment in growth projects while maintaining shareholder returns.

Among peers, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM reported a strong increase in adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2025, reaching approximately $2.51 billion, reflecting an 84% year-over-year rise. Agnico Eagle benefited significantly from higher realized gold prices and increased gold sales volumes, which were supported by solid production of roughly 841,000 ounces, with strong contributions from key assets like Detour Lake and Canadian Malartic. Agnico Eagle also saw gains from higher ore grades, improved mill throughput, efficient mine sequencing and disciplined cost control.

Newmont Corporation NEM reported a strong rise in adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2025, reaching approximately $4.55 billion, reflecting a 49% year-over-year increase. Newmont benefited primarily from higher realized gold prices and solid sales volumes across its Tier 1 asset portfolio, which supported revenue growth and margin expansion.

Newmont also gained from disciplined cost control, improved operational efficiency, and portfolio optimization, which lowered costs and strengthened profitability. This robust EBITDA performance enhanced cash flow generation, supporting higher shareholder returns while maintaining flexibility for reinvestment and long-term growth.

The Zacks Rundown for AUGO

Shares of AUGO have skyrocketed 115.5% year-to-date compared with its industry’s 21.8% growth.

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AUGO is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales of 4.06X, higher than the industry’s average of 1.6X. It carries a Value Score of D.

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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AUGO for 2026 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 350.9%.

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The consensus estimate has been trending upward over the past 60 days.

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AUGO currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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Newmont Corporation (NEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.