Can AT&T's Unlimited Day Pass for iPads Boost Wireless Growth?

AT&T Inc. T has launched a new wireless connectivity solution called Unlimited Day Pass, designed to give eligible U.S. iPad users instant cellular access without requiring a long-term plan or subscription. The offering provides a convenient and flexible way for iPad users to stay connected without committing to a monthly data plan.



AT&T’s Unlimited Day Pass delivers unlimited wireless data for 24 hours at just $3 per day, with no contracts or subscriptions required, and the first day is free for each customer. Users can easily activate the service directly from their iPad through the Settings app by selecting Cellular Data and choosing the AT&T Unlimited Day Pass, with service starting shortly after payment.



With the latest option, AT&T becomes the first major U.S. wireless provider to offer on-demand Internet access for eligible iPads, even allowing rival subscribers to connect if their device supports eSIM technology. This service is useful for travelers, remote workers and users who need reliable Internet when Wi-Fi is unavailable. The company plans to expand it to more 5G devices in the future.



The introduction of this new product is likely to support AT&T’s future growth by attracting more users and generating additional revenues. By expanding its digital offerings and enhancing user experience, the company is further strengthening its position in the wireless market.

How Are Competitors Performing to Improve Connectivity?

AT&T faces stiff competition from Verizon Communications, Inc. VZ and T-Mobile, US, Inc. TMUS. Verizon has been expanding its 5G network to provide faster and more reliable connectivity across the country. The company is investing in network infrastructure to improve coverage in both urban and rural areas. These efforts aim to enhance customer experience and strengthen Verizon’s position in the wireless market.



T-Mobile is strengthening its connectivity through its new satellite-based service, helping users stay connected even in remote areas without traditional network coverage. The company is using advanced spectrum assets to enhance speed and coverage. T-Mobile is working to improve network performance by increasing capacity in high-traffic areas.

T’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

AT&T shares have lost 18.4% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 13.5%.



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From a valuation standpoint, AT&T trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 1.22, below the industry tally of 1.66.



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Earnings estimates for 2026 have increased 0.4% to $2.30 over the past 60 days, while the same for 2027 have remained static at $2.52.



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AT&T currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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