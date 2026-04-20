Can AT&T's Modern Automotive Connectivity Features Buoy Growth?

AT&T Inc. T plays an important part in the automotive sector by enabling in-vehicle connectivity through its advanced telecom network. Its reliable services are becoming increasingly important as modern vehicles turn into smart systems that require real-time communication and digital features.



AT&T has partnered with major automakers, such as Mitsubishi Motors, to deliver its high-speed 4G LTE and 5G networks in vehicles, enabling features like real-time navigation, remote diagnostics, software updates and in-car entertainment, making driving easier and better. It supports vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication, allowing cars to connect with other vehicles and road systems, which helps to improve safety and traffic flow.



The company also supports electric vehicles (EVs) by helping develop charging networks and using EVs in its own fleet to reduce pollution. In addition, it provides fleet management, telematics and cybersecurity solutions that help businesses track vehicles, lower costs, improve performance and protect data.



AT&T uses its connectivity, cloud and security technologies to support innovation in the automotive industry. As the sector shifts toward electric and autonomous vehicles, its solutions will continue to have a key impact on shaping the future of mobility.

How Are Competitors Performing in the Automotive Industry?

AT&T faces stiff competition from Verizon Communications, Inc. VZ and T-Mobile, US, Inc. TMUS. Verizon is expanding its role in the automotive sector by providing 5G and edge-computing services for connected and self-driving vehicles. The company supports V2X communication, helping cars connect with traffic systems and other vehicles to improve safety and traffic flow. Verizon offers IoT and fleet management services to help track vehicles, manage data and improve efficiency.



T-Mobile is strengthening its role in the automotive industry by providing advanced 5G connectivity for connected and smart vehicles. It helps build systems for real-time navigation, safety alerts and in-car services with low-latency networks. T-Mobile also supports better traffic management and connected infrastructure to improve transportation systems.

T’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

AT&T shares have gained 0.6% over the past year against the industry’s decline of 9.4%.



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From a valuation standpoint, AT&T trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 1.43, below the industry tally of 1.8.



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Earnings estimates for 2026 have increased 0.9% to $2.29 over the past 60 days, while the same for 2027 have remained static at $2.52.



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AT&T currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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AT&T Inc. (T) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.