Can AT&T's Build-A-Plan Expansion Strengthen Its Competitive Edge?

AT&T Inc. T is aiming to extend its Build-A-Plan offering to give customers greater flexibility, personalization and value across wireless and home Internet services. The updated offering intends to deliver a more seamless and convenient experience for customers both at home and outside.



The enhanced Build-A-Plan allows customers to customize their wireless services to their needs and easily add home Internet options such as AT&T Fiber or AT&T Internet Air during the same purchase process. The plan offers greater control over service choices while helping customers manage costs, with bundled packages starting at $70 per month.



AT&T Fiber remains a key part of the initiative, offering high-speed Internet for households with growing connectivity needs. In areas where fiber is unavailable, AT&T Internet Air offers a dependable alternative through its wireless network, further strengthening the company’s customer-focused strategy.

How Are Competitors Performing?

AT&T faces stiff competition from Verizon Communications, Inc. VZ and T-Mobile, US, Inc. TMUS. Verizon has strengthened its connectivity services by expanding its 5G network nationwide. The company continues to invest in infrastructure upgrades to deliver broader coverage and more stable network performance. This ongoing expansion positions Verizon to better support future technological advancements and digital innovation.



T-Mobile is improving connectivity by expanding its fixed wireless Internet services to reach more households. The company is focusing on enhancing network capacity to manage increasing data traffic. T-Mobile leverages its spectrum assets to improve network efficiency and strengthen overall service quality.

T’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

AT&T shares have lost 27.8% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 23.5%.



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From a valuation standpoint, AT&T trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 1.08, below the industry tally of 1.5.



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Earnings estimates for both 2026 and 2027 remained static at $2.30 and $2.52, respectively.



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AT&T currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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AT&T Inc. (T) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.