Markets
ATHA

Can Athira's ACT Lift Its Share Price?

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Athira Pharma Inc. (ATHA) are down nearly 62% from their all-time high of $34.25, recorded last January, and trade around $13. The company has an important catalyst to watch this year.

Athira is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration. The lead therapeutic candidate is ATH-1017, being developed for Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease dementia.

ATH-1017 is under two clinical trials dubbed, ACT-AD and LIFT-AD.

ACT-AD is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group phase II trial for ATH-1017 in subjects with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease.

LIFT-AD is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group phase II/III trial for ATH-1017 in subjects with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease.

The ACT-AD study has completed enrollment with 77 subjects in the United States and Australia. Data readout from this trial, with a primary endpoint of *ERP P300 Latency and secondary endpoints measuring cognition, function, and behavior, is expected in the first half of 2022. (*The event-related brain potential (ERP) P300 component is a sensitive, noninvasive, and practical indicator of cognitive impairment).

The LIFT-AD trial is actively recruiting participants, with topline results targeted by the end of 2022.

The company is also evaluating ATH-1017 in a phase II trial for patients with Parkinson's disease dementia or dementia with Lewy bodies, dubbed SHAPE. This study is also recruiting participants.

Next in the pipeline is ATH-1020, a novel, small molecule therapeutic for neuropsychiatric indications. This compound has completed preclinical studies, and a phase I trial of ATH-1020 in healthy volunteers is expected to be initiated next month. (Source: ClinicalTrials.gov).

Cash position:

The company's cash, cash equivalents and investments were $339.4 million as of September 30, 2021.

Athira made its debut on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on September 18, 2020, offering its shares at a price of $17 each.

In the last 1 year, the stock has traded in a range of $8.88 to $34.25. ATHA closed Friday's (Dec.31, 2021) trading at $13.03, up 5.00%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ATHA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular