Can AST SpaceMobile's Upcoming Satellite Launch Advance Connectivity?

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ASTS has announced that its next orbital launch mission is scheduled for June 17, 2026, from Cape Canaveral, FL, on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The mission will deploy BlueBird satellites 8, 9 and 10, marking another major step in the company's mission to build the world's first space-based cellular broadband network that connects directly to everyday smartphones without special hardware.



AST SpaceMobile's new BlueBird satellites are designed to enhance its space-based communication services, including voice calls, Internet data and video connectivity for commercial and government users. Built on the company's advanced stackable satellite architecture and lightweight carbon composite structures, the satellites can be launched more efficiently, supporting the faster deployment of its direct-to-device broadband network.



The next-generation satellites are expected to deliver nearly twice the data speeds of their predecessors, which recently achieved download speeds of 98.9 Mbps directly to standard smartphones. Equipped with large 2,400-square-foot communication arrays, the satellites are designed to increase network capacity and coverage.



With a broad base of telecom partners and a rapidly expanding satellite constellation, AST SpaceMobile is advancing its vision of global cellular connectivity from space. The upcoming launch represents another important milestone as the company moves closer to providing seamless mobile broadband service worldwide.

How Are Other Competitors Advancing in the Connectivity Arena?

AST SpaceMobile faces competition from Globalstar, Inc. GSAT and Viasat, Inc. VSAT. Globalstar has strengthened its satellite connectivity services through its low-Earth Orbit satellite network, which provides voice, data and messaging services in areas without traditional mobile coverage. The company continues to expand its direct-to-device offerings for smartphones and other connected devices.



Viasat provides satellite-based Internet and communication services to consumers, businesses and government customers globally. The company is expanding its satellite network to improve coverage and connectivity. Viasat's ongoing investments are helping improve access to reliable communications in remote and underserved regions.

ASTS’ Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

AST SpaceMobile shares have rallied 143.3% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 54.3%.



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From a valuation standpoint, AST SpaceMobile trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 81.91, well above the industry average of 5.27.



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Earnings estimates for 2026 have declined 47% to a loss of $1.47 per share over the past 60 days, while the same for 2027 has decreased to a loss of 38 cents per share.



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AST SpaceMobile currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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