Can AST SpaceMobile Regain its Mojo Amid BlueBird 7 Launch Failure?

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ASTS is continuing its efforts to develop the space-based cellular broadband network. Despite the recent setback with BlueBird 7, the company remains focused on its satellite development program with BlueBirds 8 to 10 ready to ship within a month. It also plans to launch satellites every one to two months, aiming to have about 45 in orbit by the end of the year.



During the New Glenn 3 mission, BlueBird 7 was successfully deployed and powered on after separating from the rocket. However, due to an issue with the rocket’s upper stage, it was placed in a lower orbit than planned. At this altitude, the satellite cannot operate properly and is expected to re-enter Earth's atmosphere. The company has insurance to cover the financial loss. The satellite would have been the eighth of its kind in its low Earth orbit network, designed to connect directly to regular smartphones without special equipment.



Apart from satellite launches, AST SpaceMobile has also been involved in multiple government contracts that will boost its revenues. The company remains confident in its long-term vision of improving global connectivity.

How Are Other Competitors Performing?

AST SpaceMobile faces competition from Globalstar, Inc. GSAT and Viasat, Inc. VSAT. Globalstar is currently preparing to expand its satellite network with new launches as part of its next-generation network. The company is working with partners to build and launch new low Earth orbit satellites to upgrade its services. Globalstar’s satellite plans have gained attention after Amazon announced a major deal to acquire Globalstar and support future satellite deployments.



Viasat is actively preparing for its next major satellite launch as part of its ViaSat-3 program. The company has delivered its ViaSat-3 Flight 3 satellite to Florida before a launch on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket to expand coverage in the Asia-Pacific region. Viasat launched the ViaSat-3 Flight 2 satellite last year, which is expected to begin service this year and significantly increase network capacity.

ASTS’ Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

AST SpaceMobile shares have skyrocketed 311.9% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 78.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, AST SpaceMobile trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 92.87, well above the industry average of 5.57.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings estimates for 2026 have decreased 10% to a loss of 99 cents per share over the past 60 days, while the same for 2027 has increased 97% to a loss of 1 cent per share.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AST SpaceMobile currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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