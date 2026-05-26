Can Asceniv Help ADMA Navigate the Current IG Market Challenges?

ADMA Biologics ADMA develops and commercializes plasma-derived biologics used to treat immune deficiencies and help prevent certain infectious diseases.

The company currently generates revenues from three FDA-approved products: Bivigam, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) therapy for primary humoral immunodeficiency; Asceniv, indicated for primary immunodeficiency disease (PIDD); and Nabi-HB, which provides enhanced immunity against hepatitis B infection.

Increased competition, elevated channel inventories and aggressive pricing activity in standard immunoglobulin (IG) products created temporary pressure on top-line performance in the first quarter, particularly for Bivigam, whose sales declined 54% year over year.

On the other hand, Asceniv, its lead product, continues to maintain momentum. Asceniv is a plasma-derived IVIG that contains naturally occurring polyclonal antibodies.

Asceniv remains a key growth driver for ADMA Biologics, with first-quarter 2026 revenues rising 28% year over year and demand trends continuing to strengthen. April demand levels indicate that second-quarter direct sales are tracking in line with the strong first-quarter performance, suggesting that momentum is being driven by underlying patient utilization rather than temporary inventory fluctuations.

The product’s differentiated positioning as a later-line therapy for highly complex and treatment-refractory immunodeficient patients provides ADMA Biologics with a meaningful competitive advantage. Because Asceniv serves a niche population with significant unmet need, demand has remained resilient even as the broader immunoglobulin market faces increasing competitive and pricing pressures.

While management continues to see strong underlying demand for Asceniv, the company lowered its 2026 guidance to reflect intensifying competitive pressures within the IG market. This suggests that near-term revenue growth could face headwinds despite healthy product utilization trends.

Competition in the Plasma Therapy Market

ADMA Biologics competes with Grifols GRFS and Takeda TAK for plasma-derived products.

GRFS is a leading producer of plasma derivatives globally, ranking among the three largest producers in the industry in terms of total sales, alongside Takeda and CSL Group. Grifols’s primary plasma products include immunoglobulin (IG), Factor VIII, Alpha 1 (A1PI), and albumin. The company also manufactures intramuscular (hyperimmune) immunoglobulins (IGs), ATIII, Factor IX, and plasma thromboplastin component.

Grifols has a strong presence across key segments of the plasma derivatives industry, including A1PI, IG, and albumin, supported by its leading position in plasma collection centers and robust fractionation capacity.

Takeda’s broad immunoglobulin portfolio includes Hyqvia, Cuvitru, Gammagard Liquid and Gammagard Liquid ECR. The company is developing next-generation IG products with 20% facilitated SCIG (TAK-881). It is also pursuing other early-stage opportunities (e.g., hypersialylated Immunoglobulin [hsIgG]) that would diversify its portfolio further.

ADMA’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

ADMA shares have plunged 54.8% year to date compared with the industry’s decline of 0.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation perspective, ADMA is expensive at this moment. ADMA’s shares currently trade at 3.22X forward sales, lower than its mean of 3.72X but higher than the industry’s 2.05X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADMA’s 2026 earnings per share has moved south to 84 cents from 96 in the past 60 days, while that for 2027 EPS has declined to $1.05 from $1.38 in the same time frame.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ADMA currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.







7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Grifols, S.A. (GRFS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. (TAK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.