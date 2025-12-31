Can ARMN's Growth Investments Create Long-Term Value for Investors?

Aris Mining Corporation ARMN remains focused on strengthening its growth pipeline through investments in lucrative projects. This month, the company successfully acquired the remaining 49% stake in the Soto Norte joint venture from MDC Industry Holding Company LLC in Colombia. With the acquisition, Aris Mining has become the sole owner of the Soto Norte project, where a new pre-feasibility study (completed in September 2025) reconfirmed the project as one of the most attractive undeveloped gold assets in the Americas.



This buyout is in sync with Aris Mining’s policy of acquiring assets to develop a diversified and large gold business in Guyana and Colombia. Also, ARMN released a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) in October 2025 for its fully-owned Toroparu Project located in Guyana. The PEA shows that the Toroparu project has the potential to become a long-lasting and low-cost mine. It’s worth noting that the project has more than 6.5 million ounces of gold resources.



Besides acquisition, the company’s long-term growth strategy also includes generating solid cash flow from operating mines. ARMN remains well-positioned, supported by a strong cash balance of $417.9 million at the end of third-quarter 2025 and healthy cash generation during the same period. This financial strength facilitates Aris Mining’s continued investment activities in expansion projects.

Lucrative Projects of ARMN’s Peers

Eldorado Gold Corp. EGO is advancing its copper-gold development project, Skouries, in Greece. Skouries’ high-grade gold-copper porphyry deposit is expected to be a central driver of Eldorado’s medium to long-term growth. The company expects first production to begin at the end of the first quarter of 2026, while the commercial production is anticipated to commence in mid-2026.



B2Gold Corp.’s BTG Goose mine in Nunavut, Canada, achieved commercial production in early October 2025. This milestone was reached within three months after the mill started operating. B2Gold anticipates 250,000 ounces of gold production in 2026 and 330,000 ounces in 2027 for the Goose mine. B2Gold expects gold production from the Goose Project to be 300,000 ounces per year for the first six years of operation.

ARMN’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Aris Mining have gained 17.2% in the past month compared with the industry’s growth of 3.5%.



From a valuation standpoint, Aris Mining is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96X compared with the industry’s average of 13.19X. ARMN carries a Value Score of D.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Aris Mining’s earnings has increased 32.4% over the past 60 days.



The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

