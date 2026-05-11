Can Arista Tide Over Supply-Chain Shortcomings to Revive Its Mojo?

Despite recording solid first-quarter 2026 results with both adjusted earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate, Arista Networks, Inc. ANET witnessed a sharp downtrend post earnings release, as concerns related to supply constraints clouded the future performance. Management noted that industry-wide shortages across wafers, silicon chips, CPUs, optics and memory chips are expected to last for the next one to two years, leading to a demand-supply imbalance and pressuring margins.



To tide over the storm, Arista is engaging with vendors to strengthen its supply agreements for a seamless flow of raw materials. It is also entering into multi-year purchase commitments to secure supply. The company expects these measures to help cater to the increasing demand trends in the forthcoming quarters.

Portfolio Strength: ANET’s USP

Arista is witnessing solid demand trends among enterprise customers backed by its multi-domain modern software approach, which is built upon its unique and differentiating foundation, the single EOS (Extensible Operating System) and CloudVision stack. The versatility of its unified software stack across various use cases, including WAN routing and campus and data center infrastructure, sets it apart from other competitors in the industry. This has translated into solid revenue growth for the company over the years.



The company offers one of the broadest product lines of data center and campus Ethernet switches and routers in the industry. It provides routing and switching platforms with industry-leading capacity, low latency, port density and power efficiency. The company also innovates in areas such as deep packet buffers, embedded optics and reversible cooling. Arista holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switches for the high-speed data center segment and is increasingly gaining market traction in 200- and 400-gigabit high-performance switching products.



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Solid Cloud Traction Buoys ANET

Arista continues to benefit from the expanding cloud networking market, which is driven by a strong demand for scalable infrastructure. As more business enterprises transition to the cloud, the company is poised for growth in the data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations. In addition to high capacity and easy availability, its cloud networking solutions promise predictable performance and programmability, enabling integration with third-party applications for network management, automation and orchestration.



With customers deploying transformative cloud networking solutions, the company has announced several additions to its multi-cloud and cloud-native software product family with CloudEOS Edge. It has introduced cognitive Wi-Fi software that delivers intelligent application identification, automated troubleshooting and location services that support video conferencing applications like Microsoft Teams and Zoom.

Price Performance

Arista shares are up 4.9% over the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 0.4%. It has underperformed peers like Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE and Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO. While Hewlett Packard has gained 41.2%, Cisco is up 28.7% over this period.

Three-Month Stock Price Performance



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Estimate Revisions

Earnings estimates for Arista for 2026 and 2027 have moved up 1.4% to $3.56 and 3.4% to $4.27, respectively, over the past 60 days. The positive estimate revision depicts bullish sentiments about the stock’s growth potential.



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End Note

With solid fundamentals and healthy revenue-generating potential, driven by robust demand trends, Arista appears to be a solid investment proposition. Further, a strong emphasis on quality, diligent execution of operational plans and continuous portfolio enhancements are driving more value for customers. Management initiatives to ease the supply bottlenecks are likely to bear fruit. The positive estimate revision further exudes confidence.



The company delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 8.3%. It has a VGM Score of B. Arista currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Riding on a robust earnings surprise history and favorable Zacks Rank, Arista appears primed for stock price appreciation in the long run. Consequently, investors are likely to profit if they bet on this stock now.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.