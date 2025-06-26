Can Aris Mining's Solid Financial Health Power Its Growth Actions?

Aris Mining Corporation ARMN boasts a strong balance sheet and generates substantial cash flows, which allows it to finance its development projects. It closed the first quarter with a healthy cash balance of roughly $240 million. ARMN also successfully obtained more than $19.4 million from the exercise of in-the-money warrants, bolstering its balance sheet for future investments.



Cash flows remain ample, enabling Aris to fund key projects like the Segovia mill expansion and Marmato Lower Mine construction, as well as studies at Soto Norte and Toroparu from internal sources, reducing financing risk. In the first quarter, the company generated $40 million in cash flow after accounting for sustaining capital and income taxes. With robust liquidity, Aris is well-positioned to progress with capital-efficient growth while maintaining financial flexibility.



Among its peers with exposure in Colombia, B2Gold Corp. BTG also exited the first quarter with a strong financial position and liquidity. B2Gold had cash and cash equivalents of $330 million at the end of the first quarter. B2Gold also had $800 million remaining for future drawdowns under its revolving credit facility.



AngloGold Ashanti plc’s AU free cash flow increased almost sevenfold to $403 million in the first quarter from $57 million in the year-ago quarter. AngloGold Ashanti managed to take down its adjusted net debt to $525 million from $1.322 billion at the year-ago quarter’s end. AngloGold Ashanti ended the first quarter of 2025 with $3 billion in liquidity, including cash and cash equivalents of $1.5 billion.

ARMN’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Aris Mining have popped 96.9% year to date against the Zacks Mining – Gold industry’s rise of 52.9%, driven by a rally in gold prices.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, ARMN is currently trading at a forward 12-month earnings multiple of 4.61, a roughly 65% discount to the industry average of 13.19X. It carries a Value Score of A.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARMN’s 2025 and 2026 earnings implies a year-over-year rise of 226.5% and 80.6%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2025 and 2026 have been trending higher over the past 60 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ARMN stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AngloGold Ashanti PLC (AU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

B2Gold Corp (BTG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aris Mining Corporation (ARMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.