Can Argan's Record Q1 Results Keep the Stock on Its Winning Path?

Argan, Inc. AGX has emerged as one of the strongest performers in the engineering and construction space, riding a wave of accelerating investments in power generation, industrial infrastructure and data centers. Following an outstanding first-quarter fiscal 2027 report, investors are wondering whether the company's remarkable stock momentum still has room to run.



The quarter certainly strengthened the investment case. Argan delivered record revenues of $291 million, up 50.2% year over year, while gross profit surged 65.8% to $61.1 million. Gross margin expanded 200 basis points to 21%, reflecting a favorable project mix, exceptional execution and the ahead-of-schedule completion of the Midwest Solar and Battery Project. Earnings per share more than doubled to $3.24, while adjusted EBITDA climbed 79.2% to $56.4 million, with adjusted EBITDA margin improving to 19.4%.



Beyond the headline numbers, AGX’s long-term growth outlook remains compelling. The company exited the quarter with a robust $2.77 billion backlog, underpinned by large combined-cycle natural gas projects, industrial fabrication contracts and growing opportunities tied to data center expansion. Rising electricity demand, manufacturing reshoring, AI-driven data center construction and aging grid infrastructure continue to create a favorable environment for engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractors with proven execution capabilities.



Equally impressive is Argan's financial strength. The company ended the quarter with $973.6 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments, net liquidity of $421.4 million and no debt. This fortress balance sheet provides ample flexibility to invest in strategic initiatives, including the new North Carolina fabrication facility, while continuing to reward shareholders through dividend increases and an expanded $200 million share repurchase authorization.



Admittedly, execution risk remains inherent in large EPC contracts, and the business still depends heavily on a relatively concentrated portfolio of power-generation projects. However, AGX’s disciplined project selection, strong customer relationships, rising earnings estimates and specialized expertise in complex power infrastructure significantly mitigate these concerns. With secular demand drivers firmly in place, record financial performance, expanding industrial opportunities and one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry, Argan appears well-positioned to sustain its operational momentum.

Argan vs. Primoris Services vs. MasTec: Who Owns the Backlog Edge?

Argan competes with Primoris Services Corporation PRIM and MasTec, Inc. MTZ in benefiting from growing investments in utility, energy and renewable infrastructure.



While Primoris Services and MasTec operate across diversified end markets, including utilities, pipelines, communications and renewables, Argan differentiates itself through its specialized EPC expertise in large-scale natural gas-fired and renewable power plants.



Primoris Services and MasTec also maintain sizable backlogs supported by broad infrastructure spending, but Argan's focused project portfolio and disciplined execution have translated into strong profitability. As electricity demand accelerates alongside grid modernization and renewable investments, AGX remains well-positioned to capitalize on favorable market trends while strengthening its competitive standing in the utility and energy infrastructure market.

AGX Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

AGX stock climbed 61.8% in the past six months, significantly outperforming the Zacks Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, the broader Zacks Construction sector and the S&P 500 Index.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AGX stock is currently trading at a premium compared with the industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 43.02, as the trend lines suggest below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings Estimate Trend Favors AGX

AGX’s earnings estimates for fiscal 2027 and fiscal 2028 have moved upward over the past 60 days to $12.60 and $16.66 per share, respectively. The revised estimates for fiscal 2027 and fiscal 2028 imply year-over-year growth of 29.4% and 32.2%, respectively.



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Argan currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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Argan, Inc. (AGX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.