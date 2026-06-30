Can Argan's Liquidity Strength Offset Large EPC Execution Risks?

Argan, Inc. AGX continues to capitalize on the robust U.S. energy infrastructure buildout, but like most engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractors, it remains exposed to execution risks associated with large, complex projects. The key question for investors is whether the company's exceptional liquidity profile is sufficient to offset these risks.



Argan entered the first quarter of fiscal 2027 with a fortress balance sheet, ending the period with $973.6 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments (up from $895 million in fiscal 2026), net liquidity of $421.4 million (up from $421 million in fiscal 2026) and zero debt. This financial flexibility enables the company to fund organic growth initiatives, expand fabrication capacity, strengthen its workforce and pursue selective acquisitions without relying on external financing. At the same time, AGX continues to reward shareholders through dividend increases and an expanded $200 million share repurchase authorization.



Operationally, the company remains on solid footing. First-quarter fiscal 2027 revenues jumped 50% year over year to a record $291 million, while gross margin expanded to 21% by 200 basis points (bps) and adjusted EBITDA margin climbed nearly 310 bps. A robust $2.8 billion backlog, supported by large natural gas-fired power projects and industrial contracts, provides meaningful revenue visibility as electricity demand accelerates alongside data center expansion, manufacturing reshoring and grid modernization.



Nevertheless, EPC contracting carries inherent risks. Project delays, permitting challenges, labor availability, customer concentration and cost overruns can pressure profitability. Argan also derives a significant portion of its backlog from natural gas projects, limiting diversification. Despite these concerns, Argan's disciplined project selection, proven execution capabilities and debt-free balance sheet position it well to navigate project-related uncertainties in the long term.

Argan, Primoris Services or MasTec: Which Stock Has the Edge?

Argan operates alongside Primoris Services Corporation PRIM and MasTec, Inc. MTZ in benefiting from accelerating investments in energy infrastructure, grid modernization, data centers and manufacturing reshoring.



While Primoris Services and MasTec leverage diversified portfolios spanning utility, renewable, communications and pipeline infrastructure, Argan differentiates itself through its specialized focus on large-scale power plant EPC projects. AGX’s approximately $2.8 billion backlog provides solid revenue visibility, supported by rising demand for natural gas-fired generation and industrial projects.



Although smaller than its peers, Argan boasts a superior liquidity profile, ending the latest quarter with nearly $974 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments, $421 million in net liquidity and no debt. This financial strength provides greater flexibility to pursue organic expansion, return capital through dividends and buybacks, and withstand project execution risks.



With a robust backlog, disciplined project selection and fortress balance sheet, Argan remains well positioned to capitalize on favorable infrastructure spending trends while competing effectively with larger industry peers like Primoris Services and MasTec.

AGX Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

AGX stock climbed 45.4% in the past three months, significantly outperforming the Zacks Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, the broader Zacks Construction sector and the S&P 500 Index.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AGX stock is currently trading at a premium compared with the industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 55.5, as the trend lines suggest below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings Estimate Trend Favors AGX

AGX’s earnings estimates for fiscal 2027 and fiscal 2028 have moved upward over the past 30 days to $12.60 and $16.66 per share, respectively. The revised estimates for fiscal 2027 and fiscal 2028 imply year-over-year growth of 29.4% and 32.2%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Argan currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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Argan, Inc. (AGX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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