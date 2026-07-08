Can Argan's Industrial Expansion Unlock a New Business Growth Phase?

Argan, Inc. AGX has long been recognized for its expertise in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of large-scale power projects. Now, its growing industrial business could emerge as an important catalyst for its next phase of growth.



Management noted that demand within the Industrial segment continues to strengthen, highlighted by a data center contract awarded in late 2025 for the fabrication of pressure vessels. To support rising customer demand and expand its manufacturing capabilities, Argan has started constructing a new fabrication facility in North Carolina, which is expected to be completed during the third quarter of fiscal 2027. This investment should enhance production capacity while positioning the company to pursue additional industrial and data center opportunities.



The favorable market backdrop further supports this expansion. Rapid data center development, manufacturing reshoring and rising electricity demand are driving investments in industrial infrastructure alongside traditional power generation projects. These trends complement AGX’s core EPC expertise and broaden its addressable market. The strategy is already contributing to operating performance. In the first quarter of fiscal 2027, consolidated revenues surged 50% year over year to a record $291 million, supported by growth across all three operating segments. The Industrial segment generated approximately $58 million in revenues while benefiting from expanding project opportunities.



Although project execution, labor availability and customer concentration remain key risks, AGX’s nearly $974 million cash and investment balance, debt-free balance sheet and disciplined capital allocation provide ample flexibility to fund expansion. If management continues executing successfully, the Industrial segment could become an increasingly meaningful contributor to long-term revenue growth while further diversifying Argan's business beyond its traditional power EPC operations.

Argan vs. EMCOR vs. AECOM: Who Powers the Future?

Argan competes with EMCOR Group, Inc. EME and AECOM ACM in serving expanding U.S. infrastructure markets fueled by rising electricity demand, data center construction, industrial manufacturing and grid modernization.



While EMCOR benefits from broad mechanical and electrical construction services and AECOM leverages its global engineering and infrastructure consulting platform, AGX differentiates itself through its specialized EPC expertise in large-scale natural gas-fired and renewable power plants. Argan's approximately $2.8 billion backlog provides solid revenue visibility, reflecting sustained demand for power and industrial infrastructure.



Although smaller than EMCOR and AECOM, Argan's focused execution capabilities, growing industrial opportunities and robust project pipeline position it well to capitalize on long-term infrastructure spending while strengthening its competitive standing in high-value power generation projects.

AGX Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

AGX stock soared 112.7% in the past six months, significantly outperforming the Zacks Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, the broader Zacks Construction sector and the S&P 500 Index.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AGX stock is currently trading at a premium compared with the industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 46.21, as the trend lines suggest below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings Estimate Trend Favors AGX

AGX’s earnings estimates for fiscal 2027 and fiscal 2028 have moved upward over the past 30 days to $12.60 and $16.66 per share, respectively. The revised estimates for fiscal 2027 and fiscal 2028 imply year-over-year growth of 29.4% and 32.2%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Argan currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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