Can Archer's Supplier Network Support Long-Term Production Growth?

Archer Aviation Inc. ACHR continues strengthening its supplier ecosystem to support the planned production and commercialization of its electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. The company is collaborating with experienced aerospace and automotive suppliers to secure critical systems, components and manufacturing expertise that facilitate aircraft development and future production. These partnerships are intended to improve manufacturing readiness while supporting a scalable production model.



Building a reliable supplier network is becoming increasingly important as the eVTOL industry moves toward commercial production. Archer continues working with suppliers across propulsion systems, avionics, batteries and other key aircraft components to enhance supply-chain resilience and bolster future manufacturing requirements. Leveraging established suppliers also helps streamline production planning while maintaining high quality and safety standards.



The company's supplier strategy complements its broader manufacturing objectives by combining internal assembly capabilities with specialized external expertise. This approach allows Archer to focus on aircraft integration and production while benefiting from the experience and manufacturing capabilities of established aerospace suppliers. As production volumes increase, a diversified supplier base is expected to enhance operational flexibility and execution.



As the commercial eVTOL market continues to develop, supply-chain execution will remain a critical factor for successful aircraft production. Archer's continued focus on building strategic supplier relationships positions the company to support future manufacturing growth while fortifying its long-term competitive position.

Companies Expanding Aircraft Supply-Chain Capabilities

As the advanced air mobility industry evolves, companies continue expanding supplier relationships to support future aircraft production and commercialization. Companies like Joby Aviation, Inc. JOBY and EHang Holdings EH are also strengthening supply-chain capabilities through strategic manufacturing partnerships and component sourcing.



Joby Aviation continues collaborating with established aerospace and automotive suppliers to boost aircraft production, certification and future commercial manufacturing.



EHang continues strengthening its supply chain through partnerships with manufacturing and technology providers that support the production and commercialization of its autonomous aerial vehicles.

Earnings Estimates for ACHR Stock

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings per share suggests a year-over-year decline of 61.90% and growth of 7.51%, respectively.



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ACHR Stock Is Trading at a Discount

Archer is trading at a discount relative to the industry, with a trailing 12-month price-to-book of 1.77X compared with the industry average of 5.93X.



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ACHR Stock Price Performance

Over the past month, ACHR shares have fallen 10.8% compared with the industry’s 3.5% decline.



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ACHR’s Zacks Rank

Archer currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.