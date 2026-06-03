Can Archer Aviation's R&D Investments Support Long-Term Growth?

Archer Aviation Inc. ACHR continues to invest heavily in research and development (R&D) as it works toward commercializing its electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft platform. For a company operating in an emerging aviation market, technology development remains critical to achieving certification, improving aircraft performance and preparing for future production. Archer’s ongoing R&D efforts reflect its focus on building capabilities that can support long-term growth across advanced air mobility markets.



A significant portion of the company’s spending is directed toward aircraft engineering, flight testing, software development and certification-related activities. These investments help Archer refine its Midnight aircraft platform while advancing technologies needed for safe and scalable operations. Continued development is also important for meeting regulatory requirements and supporting future commercial deployment plans.



The company remains committed to advancing its technology despite operating in the pre-revenue growth stage. During the first quarter of 2026, Archer reported research and development expenses of nearly $171.7 million, reflecting continued investment in product development and engineering programs. These efforts are helping strengthen the technical foundation needed to support future aircraft deliveries and operational expansion.



Another benefit of sustained R&D spending is the ability to create intellectual property and technological expertise that can support future competitive advantages. While commercialization remains dependent on execution and regulatory milestones, Archer’s continued investment in research and development highlights its focus on building a long-term growth platform within the evolving aviation industry.

Companies Investing in Aviation R&D

As advanced aviation technologies continue evolving, companies are increasing R&D investments to advance aircraft capabilities, support certification efforts and strengthen future growth opportunities. Companies like Joby Aviation, Inc. JOBY and Textron Inc. TXT are also actively investing in innovation and technology development.



Joby Aviation reported R&D expenses of nearly $177.5 million in the first quarter of 2026, reflecting continued investments in electric aircraft development, flight testing and certification activities.



Textron incurred $120 million in R&D expenses in the first quarter of 2026, supporting innovation across aircraft development, unmanned products and other next-generation aerospace technologies.

Earnings Estimates for ACHR Stock

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings per share suggests a year-over-year decline of 61.90% and growth of 7.51%, respectively.



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ACHR Stock Trading at a Discount

Archer Aviation is trading at a discount relative to the industry, with a trailing 12-month price-to-book of 2.46X compared with the industry average of 5.69X.



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ACHR Stock Price Performance

Over the past month, ACHR shares have risen 16.8% compared with the industry’s 3.6% growth.



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ACHR’s Zacks Rank

Archer Aviation currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.