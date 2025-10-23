Can Arch Capital Sustain the Surprise Streak With Q3 Earnings Beat?

Arch Capital Group Ltd. ACGL is expected to register an improvement in both top and bottom lines when it reports third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 27, after the closing bell.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACGL’s third-quarter revenues is pegged at $4.8 billion, indicating 9.7% growth from the year-ago reported figure.



The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.14 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACGL’s third-quarter earnings has moved up 19.6% in the past 30 days. The estimate implies a year-over-year increase of 7.5%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for ACGL

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for ACGL this time around. This is because a stock has the right combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) that increases the chances of an earnings beat.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



ACGL’s Earnings ESP: ACGL has an Earnings ESP of +2.31%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate of $2.19 per share is pegged higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.14.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. Price and EPS Surprise

Arch Capital Group Ltd. price-eps-surprise | Arch Capital Group Ltd. Quote

Zacks Rank: ACGL carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Likely to Shape Q3 Results of ACGL

Rate increases, new business opportunities and growth in existing accounts, product innovation, market expansion and strong underwriting performance, combined with strategic investments, are likely to have favored net premiums earned.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net premiums earned is pegged at $4.4 billion. We expect net premiums earned to increase 10% to $4.4 billion.



The Mortgage segment is likely to have benefited from the in-force portfolio and high persistency.



Net investment income is likely to have benefited from solid net cash flow from operating activities, which is expected to have increased the invested asset base. We expect net investment income to increase 4.4% to $416.4 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for investment income is pegged at $413 million.



The top line is likely to have gained from improved earned premiums and higher net investment income.



Expenses are expected to have increased in the to-be-reported quarter due to higher losses and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition costs, other operating expenses, amortization of intangible assets, corporate expenses and interest expenses. We expect total expenses to increase 14.1% to $4.2 billion.



Prudent underwriting combined with better pricing and increased exposure is likely to have improved underwriting profitability. A not-so-active catastrophe environment is expected to have added to the upside, leading to an improvement in the combined ratio. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the combined ratio is pegged at 86 and our estimate is pinned at 90.8.



Share buybacks are likely to have added upside to the bottom line.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are three other P&C insurance stocks that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these, too, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Cincinnati Financial Corporation CINF has an Earnings ESP of +4.49% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at $2.01, indicating a year-over-year increase of 41.6%.



CINF’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four reported quarters.



Allstate Corporation ALL has an Earnings ESP of +9.80% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at $6.73, indicating a year-over-year increase of 72.1%.



ALL’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four reported quarters.



Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.B ) has an Earnings ESP of +18.72% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at $4.70, indicating a year-over-year increase of 0.4%.



BRK.B’s earnings beat estimates in one of the last four reported quarters, but missed in three.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Allstate Corporation (ALL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.