Can Arbor Realty (ABR) Retain Its Beat Streak in Q3 Earnings?

Arbor Realty Trust ABR is scheduled to report third-quarter 2023 results on Oct 27, before market open. The company is expected to have witnessed year-over-year growth in net interest income, whereas its earnings are anticipated to have declined.

In the last reported quarter, the New York-headquartered real estate investment trust (REIT), which primarily focuses on originating and servicing loans for multi-family, single-family and other commercial real estate assets, posted a distributable EPS of 57 cents, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 47 cents. Net servicing revenues were $32.3 million in the quarter.

Over the trailing four quarters, Arbor Realty surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate on all four occasions, the average surprise being 28.6%. The graph below depicts this surprise history:

Factors at Play

The mREIT sector was under pressure in the third quarter due to high volatility in the fixed-income markets and the wide spread between the 30-year Agency MBS and 10-year treasury rate. This is expected to have affected the book values of the industry players.

New Agency loan originations in the third quarter are expected to have expanded the company’s fee-based servicing portfolio, driving servicing revenues. The consensus mark for third-quarter 2023 net servicing revenues is pegged at $33.16 million, indicating a 2.5% sequential rise.

Arbor Realty’s diversified investment focus on commercial real estate debt investments, mortgage servicing and commercial mortgage-backed securities is likely to have enabled it to generate stable income in the third quarter despite the challenging economic environment.

Also, in the to-be-reported quarter, mortgage rates continued to rise, with the rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage reaching 7.31% in September, the highest level in nearly 23 years. Thus, mortgage originations and refinancing continued to decline in the quarter.

Lower levels of refinancing are anticipated to have reduced prepayment speed and driven asset yields. This is anticipated to have boosted net interest income in the quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s quarterly net interest income is pegged at $329.1 million, suggesting an improvement of 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In the third quarter, the Federal Reserve increased policy rates by another 25 basis points, with the rates reaching a 22-year high of 5-5.25%. This is likely to have increased funding costs for ABR in the third quarter.

Also, the consensus estimate for third-quarter revenues from mortgage servicing rights is pinned at $14.1 million, suggesting a 13% sequential decline.

Lastly, there was a lack of any solid catalyst that could instill optimism prior to the third-quarter earnings release. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has been revised marginally downward to 48 cents over the past month, suggesting a year-over-year decline of 14.3%.

