Can APLD's Multi-Gigawatt Pipeline Drive Further Upside for the Stock?

Applied Digital Corporation APLD is rapidly scaling its position in AI-focused infrastructure, and the company’s expanding multi-gigawatt data center pipeline could be a key driver of long-term growth. As hyperscalers race to secure large-scale compute capacity, APLD is advancing multiple high-performance computing campuses designed to support AI and cloud workloads.



That buildout is translating into financial momentum. The first building at Polaris Forge 1 is operational at 100 megawatts, marking the initial phase of a broader 400-megawatt AI factory development. The ramp-up of this facility helped drive fiscal second-quarter 2026 revenues to $126.6 million, representing a 250% year-over-year increase.



Beyond the initial deployment, the company’s contracted capacity base continues to expand. Applied Digital has secured hyperscale agreements totaling 600 megawatts across its Polaris Forge campuses, representing approximately $16 billion in prospective revenues over their 15-year contract terms. With additional buildings expected to come online through 2026 and 2027, recurring lease cash flows could scale meaningfully from current levels. Each campus carries the potential to scale to at least 2 gigawatts individually, with the company outlining a credible path toward 5 gigawatts of total capacity across five campuses. Advanced discussions across three additional sites representing 900 megawatts could accelerate that trajectory meaningfully.



Supporting this expansion is a capital structure designed to fund large-scale infrastructure development. Institutional partnerships, including a $5 billion preferred equity facility with Macquarie Asset Management, provide funding flexibility while allowing the company to retain majority ownership of its campuses and reduce reliance on public capital markets.



However, execution remains the central variable. Delivering projects on schedule while securing additional hyperscale tenants will likely determine how quickly the company can convert its development pipeline into revenue-generating assets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APLD's fiscal 2026 revenues is pegged at $75.06 million, up 41.83% year over year. Continued progress in scaling its AI infrastructure platform could play a central role in determining whether Applied Digital’s multi-gigawatt pipeline translates into further upside for the stock.

APLD Faces Stiff Competition

APLD's multi-gigawatt pipeline ambitions place it in direct competition with Riot Platforms RIOT and Equinix EQIX for hyperscaler commitments. Redirecting its energy-intensive operational expertise toward high-density AI compute, Riot Platforms is emerging as a credible rival where power access and construction execution carry significant weight. Equinix approaches the opportunity from an entirely different angle, deploying its global colocation footprint and longstanding hyperscaler ties to accelerate AI-ready capacity. That combination of scale and relationships makes Equinix a formidable presence. Against both Riot Platforms and Equinix, APLD's cost-advantaged Dakota locations and deeply contracted pipeline remain its most distinctive competitive strengths.

APLD’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Applied Digital shares have surged 48% in the past six months, outperforming the broader Zacks Finance sector and the Zacks Financial-Miscellaneous Services industry’s decline of 0.3% and 28%, respectively.

APLD Stock’s Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Applied Digital stock is overvalued, with a forward 12-month price/sales of 14.65X compared with the broader sector’s 9.26X. APLD has a Value Score of F.

APLD’s Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 loss is pegged at 26 cents per share, down by 10 cents over the past 30 days. Applied Digital reported a loss of 80 cents per share in the previous year.

Applied Digital Corporation Price and Consensus

Applied Digital Corporation price-consensus-chart | Applied Digital Corporation Quote

APLD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.