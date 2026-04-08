Can APLD Navigate Rising Interest Costs Amid Rapid Expansion Plans?

Applied Digital APLD is scaling its AI data center platform at a rapid pace, but the financial strain tied to this expansion is expected to intensify as interest costs rise alongside capital deployment. The company’s strategy of building large-scale pre-leased campuses backed by external financing is likely to keep funding needs elevated, translating into a structurally higher cost base.



Interest expense is expected to remain on an upward trajectory following a 292% year-over-year increase to $11.5 million in the fiscal second quarter of 2026, reflecting increased debt utilization. APLD’s $2.35 billion issuance of 9.25% senior secured notes due 2030 already embeds a relatively high financing cost, and the subsequent pricing of an additional $2.15 billion in senior secured notes at a 6.75% coupon due 2031 is likely to push total debt levels significantly higher. This expanding debt stack suggests that interest obligations will continue to scale ahead of cash flow realization.



Earnings generation is expected to lag this rising cost structure in the near term. While lease revenues are beginning to ramp, cash inflows from the core leasing model are likely to remain modest relative to fixed financing commitments. The gap between reported revenues and actual cash realization may persist as accounting recognition runs ahead of cash receipts, limiting near-term interest coverage.



APLD is expected to advance multiple data center projects through calendar 2027, implying sustained capital intensity and continued reliance on external funding. Although demand for AI infrastructure remains robust, the key challenge will be timing, whether cash flows can scale quickly enough to offset a growing fixed interest burden. Until that alignment improves, interest costs are likely to weigh on margins and constrain financial flexibility.

APLD Faces Stiff Competition

Applied Digital competes with Digital Realty Trust DLR and Core Scientific CORZ in the AI data center infrastructure space, where debt management relative to lease cash flows is an increasingly critical differentiator. Digital Realty had $18.4 billion in total debt as of Dec. 31, 2025, yet maintained a weighted average coupon of 2.9%, supported by recurring REIT-structured revenues. Core Scientific funded $226.2 million of its fourth-quarter 2025 capital expenditures directly through CoreWeave colocation agreements, reducing its self-funded construction burden.



Unlike Digital Realty's diversified lease base or Core Scientific's partially externalized capital model, Applied Digital absorbs high-coupon debt well ahead of recurring cash flow realization, making APLD's near-term interest burden comparatively more acute.

APLD’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Applied Digital shares have returned 2.6% year to date, while the broader Zacks Finance sector declined 5.9% and the Zacks Financial-Miscellaneous Services industry plunged 17.7%.

APLD Stock’s Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Applied Digital stock is trading at a forward 12-month price/sales of 14.18X compared with the broader sector’s 8.28X. APLD has a Value Score of F.

APLD’s Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 loss is pegged at 35 cents per share. Applied Digital reported a loss of 80 cents per share in the previous year.

Applied Digital Corporation Price and Consensus

Applied Digital Corporation price-consensus-chart | Applied Digital Corporation Quote

APLD currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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