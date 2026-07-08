Can APAC Become the Next Growth Engine for Abercrombie & Fitch?

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF views the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region as an increasingly important part of its long-term international growth strategy. While the company continues to generate the majority of its revenues from the Americas, APAC is demonstrating strong momentum and reinforcing management's confidence in the region's long-term potential. Rather than pursuing rapid expansion, Abercrombie & Fitch is taking a disciplined approach by evaluating the optimal go-to-market model, including partnerships and other capital-light opportunities that can support profitable, scalable growth. This measured strategy could allow the company to strengthen its presence while preserving financial flexibility.



The first quarter of fiscal 2026 highlighted APAC's growing importance. Regional net sales increased 24% year over year, following 5% growth in the prior-year quarter, while comparable sales advanced 15%, making APAC the company's fastest-growing geography. Growth was broad-based across both the Abercrombie and Hollister brands, helping offset weakness in EMEA, where geopolitical tensions weighed on demand. Encouraged by this performance, ANF said its ongoing strategic review aims to determine how best to scale the region while generating strong returns, with partnerships and capital-light expansion among the options under evaluation.



Looking ahead, APAC could become an increasingly meaningful contributor to Abercrombie & Fitch's global growth story if the company successfully expands its regional footprint while maintaining its disciplined operating model. Management emphasized that the strong fiscal first-quarter performance reinforces its belief in the sizeable long-term opportunity across the region, even as the strategic review continues. With healthy brand momentum, a modernized technology platform and a focus on scalable, high-return growth, APAC has the potential to complement the company's established Americas business and emerge as a more significant earnings driver over time.

ANF’s Zacks Rank & Share Price Performance

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have lost 14% in the past three months, underperforming the industry’s decline of 2.8% and the broader Retail-Wholesale sector’s rise of 2.5%.

ANF Stock's Past Three-Month Performance



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Is ANF a Value Play Stock?

ANF currently trades at a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 8.05X, which is lower than the industry average of 14.51X and notably below the sector average of 22.74X. This valuation positions the stock at a modest discount relative to both its direct peers and the broader consumer staples sector.

ANF P/E Ratio (Forward 12 Months)



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Stocks to Consider

Urban Outfitters, Inc. URBN offers lifestyle products and services in the United States and internationally. At present, URBN sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for URBN’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 8.7% and 11.8%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. URBN has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.2%, on average.



Tapestry, Inc. TPR provides accessories and lifestyle brand products in North America, Greater China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. At present, TPR carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy).



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TPR’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 13.8% and 36.3%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. TPR has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.6%, on average.



Fossil Group, Inc. FOSL designs, develops, markets and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia and internationally. At present, FOSL has a Zacks Rank of 2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FOSL’s current fiscal-year sales indicates a decline of 4.9%, while the same for earnings indicates growth of 87.6% from the year-ago figures. FOSL delivered a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 381.8%, on average.

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Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.