Can AON Beat Q2 Earnings on Commercial Risk Solutions Strength?

Leading global insurer Aon plc AON is set to report second-quarter 2026 results on July 29, 2026, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings is currently pegged at $3.77 per share on revenues of $4.26 billion.

The second-quarter earnings estimate has witnessed two upward revisions and five downward movements over the past 60 days. The bottom-line projection indicates a year-over-year increase of 8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues suggests year-over-year growth of 2.6%.

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AON beat the consensus estimate for earnings in each of the last four quarters, with the average surprise being 3.1%.

Aon plc Price and EPS Surprise

Aon plc price-eps-surprise | Aon plc Quote

Q2 Earnings Whispers for AON

Our proven model predicts a likely earnings beat for the company this time around as well. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That’s precisely the case here.

AON has an Earnings ESP of +0.24% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

What’s Shaping AON’s Q2 Results?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Commercial Risk Solutions line’s revenues indicates 5.3% growth from $2.18 billion a year ago, whereas our model predicts a 5% increase. We expect the unit to witness 5% organic revenue growth in the quarter under discussion.

The consensus mark for the Health Solutions line’s second-quarter revenues suggests nearly 6% growth from the year-ago level, while our model estimate indicates an 8% increase. The segment is likely to have been supported by new business growth, strong retention rates and positive market impact.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Reinsurance Solutions' revenues indicates growth of 4.4% from $688 million recorded a year ago, while our model estimate suggests a 7% increase. Favorable retention rates, new business generation and facultative placement growthare expected to have benefited the unit.

The factors mentioned above are expected to have contributed to the company's year-over-year growth, positioning it for an earnings beat. However, the positives are likely to have been partially offset by high expenses due to significant investments in priority areas for long-term growth, coupled with an uptick in certain discretionary and other costs.

Our model predicts total operating expenses for the second quarter at above $3.3 billion, attributed to increased costs related to higher compensation and benefits and information technology. Specifically, the estimate for other general expenses is set at more than $400 million, while compensation and benefits costs are pegged at nearly $2.4 billion.

Moreover, the consensus estimate for second-quarter revenues in the Wealth Solutions segment suggests a 15.2% decrease from the previous year’s $519 million, whereas our model indicates a 15% decline. The unit is likely to have been affected by weaker advisory demand in the United States.

How Did AON’s Peers Perform?

Several insurance companies, including Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. MRSH, AMERISAFE, Inc. AMSF and RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. RNR, have already reported their financial results for the June quarter of 2026. Here’s how they performed:

Marsh reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share of $2.96, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.8%. The bottom line advanced 8.8% year over year.Its strong quarterly results benefited from solid growth in the Risk and Insurance Services and Consulting units. However, the upside was partially offset by Marsh’s elevated operating expenses, primarily due to increased compensation and benefits.

AMERISAFE reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 44 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 17%. The bottom line also declined 17% year over year. The quarterly result was affected by higher expenses and weaker underwriting margins, with additional pressure from lower investment income. AMSF’s strong premium growth partly offset these headwinds.

RenaissanceRe reported second-quarter 2026 operating income of $12.92 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.9%. The bottom line also improved 5.1% year over year. The quarterly earnings benefited from lower expenses, higher net investment income and an improved total combined ratio. However, the upside was partly offset by lower net premiums earned, weaker underwriting results in RNR’s Casualty & Specialty segment and lower fee income.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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