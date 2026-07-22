Can ANET's New VeloCloud AI Security Solution Drive Enterprise Growth?

Arista Networks, Inc. ANET is strengthening its enterprise networking portfolio with the launch of artificial intelligence (AI)-driven Edge Threat Management (ETM) for its VeloCloud SD-WAN platform. The new offering integrates zero trust security directly into the SD-WAN edge, enabling enterprises to combine networking and security on a single unified platform while simplifying branch deployments.



Arista's software-based ETM upgrade adds advanced firewall protection, leading to threat prevention, zone-based segmentation, Geo-IP filtering and DNS filtering to the VeloCloud SD-WAN solution. Managed through the VeloCloud Orchestrator, the solution provides centralized visibility and a common policy engine, allowing businesses to simplify security management and enforce consistent policies across branch locations.



The company's new platform also integrates Arista Autonomous Virtual Assist (AVA) to enhance security operations with AI-powered intelligence. Through Ask AVA features such as Policy Explainer and Traffic Simulation, it helps administrators understand complex security rules in simple language and evaluate the impact of policy changes before deployment, reducing configuration errors and improving operational efficiency.



As enterprises increasingly prioritize unified networking and security, the latest launch expands Arista's VeloCloud capabilities while reinforcing its strategy of delivering AI-driven networking solutions for enterprise branch environments.

How Are Competitors Advancing in Enterprise Networking?

Arista faces competition from Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO and NVIDIA Corporation NVDA. Cisco has expanded its enterprise networking portfolio to meet the growing demand for AI and cloud infrastructure. The company offers advanced switches, routers, wireless networking and security solutions that improve network performance and reliability. Cisco's focus on software-defined and cloud-managed networking helps enterprises modernize their IT infrastructure.



NVIDIA has strengthened its enterprise AI business with new AI hardware, software and networking solutions. The company is helping businesses build and run AI applications through its AI platforms and computing systems. NVIDIA is working with cloud providers and enterprise customers to support the growing adoption of AI across industries.

ANET’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Arista have gained 54.5% over the past year against the industry’s decline of 14.7%.



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From a valuation standpoint, Arista trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 16.98, above the industry average of 3.96.



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Earnings estimates for 2026 have increased 0.8% to $3.64 over the past 60 days, while the same for 2027 has also increased 0.2% to $4.39.



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Arista currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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