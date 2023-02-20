Can Analog Devices (ADI) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?

Analog Devices (ADI) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company.

The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing analyst optimism on the earnings prospects of this semiconductor maker, should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- has this insight at its core.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For Analog Devices, there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising earnings estimates, which has helped push consensus estimates considerably higher for the next quarter and full year.

For the current quarter, the company is expected to earn $2.67 per share, which is a change of +11.25% from the year-ago reported number.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Analog Devices has increased 13.65% over the last 30 days, as eight estimates have gone higher compared to no negative revisions.

For the full year, the company is expected to earn $10.38 per share, representing a year-over-year change of +8.46%.

In terms of estimate revisions, the trend for the current year also appears quite encouraging for Analog Devices. Over the past month, 10 estimates have moved higher compared to no negative revisions, helping the consensus estimate increase 6.51%.

The promising estimate revisions have helped Analog Devices earn a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Investors have been betting on Analog Devices because of its solid estimate revisions, as evident from the stock's 16.7% gain over the past four weeks. As its earnings growth prospects might push the stock higher, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.

