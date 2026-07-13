Can AMSF Sustain Growth Despite a Tough Workers' Compensation Market?

AMERISAFE, Inc. AMSF continues to distinguish itself in the workers' compensation insurance market through its focus on profitable growth, disciplined underwriting and conservative capital management. As pricing pressure persists across the industry, this strategy has helped the company maintain resilient operating performance and support its long-term investment outlook.

AMERISAFE's first-quarter 2026 results show this disciplined approach in action. Even in a soft pricing environment, it continued to expand its business. Gross premiums written increased 5.6% year over year, while voluntary premiums climbed 8.2%, supported by strong wage growth across its target industries and steady new business generation.

Higher claims costs pushed the combined ratio to 93.2% from 89.1% a year earlier. Even so, the ratio remained comfortably below 100%, a sign that the insurer continued to generate underwriting profits. Plus, a $7.6 million savings from favorable past reserves and tight expense management kept earnings remarkably healthy.

A strong balance sheet remains another key strength. The insurer increased its quarterly dividend by 5.1% to $0.41 per share and repurchased $4 million of stock during the quarter. Backing these returns is a debt-free balance sheet with $773.6 million in cash and investments as of March 31, 2026, providing ample financial flexibility.

While pricing competition is likely to persist, AMERISAFE's emphasis on profitable growth, disciplined underwriting and a conservative balance sheet should help it preserve earnings quality and continue creating shareholder value.

How Are Competitors Faring?

AMERISAFE is not alone in navigating a challenging workers' compensation market. Peers such as Employers Holdings, Inc. EIG and The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. HIG are also focused on disciplined underwriting and profitable growth.

Employers Holdings is navigating a soft workers' compensation market by prioritizing underwriting discipline over aggressive pricing. EIG continues to benefit from strong policyholder retention, prudent risk selection and a solid balance sheet, supporting profitability while enabling the company to maintain a shareholder-friendly capital allocation strategy.

The Hartford Insuranc continues to demonstrate resilience despite ongoing pricing pressure in the workers' compensation market. Disciplined underwriting, healthy premium growth across its commercial lines and strong capital generation have enabled HIG to sustain profitability while supporting dividend growth and share repurchases.

AMSF’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of AMERISAFE have lost 10.2% year to date compared to the industry’s 12.5% growth over the same period.



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From a valuation standpoint, AMSF trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71X, up from the industry average of 13.7X. AMSF carries a Value Score of C.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMSF’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $2.08 per share, implying a 5% slip from the year-ago period’s level.



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AMSF currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



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AMERISAFE, Inc. (AMSF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (HIG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Employers Holdings Inc (EIG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.