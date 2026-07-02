Can AMKR's 2.5D Packaging Pipeline Drive Long-Term Growth?

Amkor Technology's AMKR expanding 2.5D packaging pipeline is emerging as a key growth lever as AI and high-performance computing customers shift toward chiplet-based architectures. As semiconductor performance gains increasingly depend on package-level integration rather than transistor scaling alone, 2.5D packaging has become central to combining logic chips with high-bandwidth memory. This shift is opening durable opportunities for outsourced assembly and test providers with proven advanced packaging capabilities.



Amkor's expanding pipeline reinforces this opportunity. AMKR maintains over a dozen active 2.5D engagements with leading semiconductor customers and expects several advanced packaging programs to ramp up over the next few years, including high-density fan-out and bridge-based solutions tied to CPU and data center applications. These engagements should deepen customer relationships over multiple product generations and support a richer mix of high-value packaging content as chip complexity continues to rise.



Early financial trends are beginning to reflect the growing contribution of Amkor's 2.5D packaging portfolio. First-quarter 2026 revenues increased 27% year over year to $1.68 billion, supported by growing AI data center demand and higher advanced packaging content. Advanced packaging revenue from computing applications is expected to triple in 2026 as additional 2.5D and high-density fan-out programs ramp, supported by ongoing capacity expansion across Korea, Vietnam and Arizona.



Execution risk remains tied to customer qualification timelines, materials availability and the pace of capacity additions. However, the breadth and depth of Amkor's 2.5D pipeline suggest the platform is well positioned to underpin sustainable long-term growth rather than a single cycle of demand.

How AMKR's Rivals Stack Up

Amkor competes with ASE Technology ASX and Advanced Micro Devices AMD in the rapidly expanding 2.5D packaging ecosystem. While ASE Technology competes directly with Amkor in outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services, Advanced Micro Devices is driving adoption of 2.5D packaging through its chiplet-based AI accelerators and EPYC processors. Compared with ASE Technology, Amkor is expanding its 2.5D engagement pipeline and manufacturing footprint to capture growing outsourced demand. As Advanced Micro Devices introduces more chiplet-based products, both ASE Technology and Amkor stand to benefit from rising demand for advanced packaging.

AMKR’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Amkor shares have surged 103.2% in the year to date period compared with the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry’s appreciation of 59.5% and the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s return of 18.2%.

AMKR’s Price Performance



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Amkor's stock is trading at a forward 12-month price/sales of 2.5X compared with the industry’s 10.13X. AMKR has a Value Score of C.

AMKR’s Valuation



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMKR’s second-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at 47 cents per share, indicating growth of 113.64% year over year.

Amkor Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Amkor Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Amkor Technology, Inc. Quote

AMKR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.