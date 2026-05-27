Can AmEx Boost SMB Engagement With Its Small Business Credit Card?

American Express Company AXP continues to expand its reach in the fintech space through its Agile Partner Platform (“APP”). The company has partnered with Mercantile, a financial services platform, and the American Society of Interior Designers (“ASID”) to launch The ASID American Express Business Card. Issued by Celtic Bank and running on the AmEx network, the card is designed specifically for independent interior designers and small design firms that manage project-based cash flow cycles.

The card offers features designed for businesses with uneven revenue cycles, including weekly autopay options that may help qualified companies with lower credit profiles gain access to financing. It also includes a Credit LimitShieldSM feature that allows cardholders to set a spending threshold that automatically triggers a payment, ensuring available credit for uninterrupted purchases. Cardholders can access AmEx Offers and AmEx network benefits across travel, lifestyle, and retail, as well as insurance protections, while helping businesses strengthen their commercial credit profiles.

The deal highlights the growing adoption of the AmEx Agile Partner Platform. Mercantile noted that this partnership is part of a broader rollout planned across additional professional sectors, supporting entrepreneurs and small-business leaders with profession-specific credit products. The platform enables fintechs and program managers to introduce customized payment products quickly and securely in partnership with AmEx.

The partnership supports AmEx’s broader strategy of expanding its network through targeted professional and small-business partnerships. By developing products tailored to industry-specific financial needs instead of focusing only on traditional consumer cards, AmEx could strengthen engagement among small business customers.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Some of AXP’s competitors in the payments space are Mastercard Incorporated MA and Visa Inc. V.

Mastercard has continued to strengthen its fintech and SMB ecosystem through partnerships focused on digital payments and embedded finance solutions. MA expanded collaborations with fintech and telecom partners to help businesses launch customized payment and wallet services more quickly.

Visa expanded its small-business and fintech push through initiatives like “Visa & Main,” a platform aimed at helping SMBs access payment tools and working capital solutions. Visa has also been partnering with fintech firms to launch specialized payment products and expand digital card issuance globally.

AXP’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of AXP have risen 5.9% over the past year against the industry’s decline of 15.8%.



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From a valuation standpoint, AXP trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71X, up from the industry average of 9.92X. AXP carries a Value Score of C.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AXP’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $17.59 per share, implying a 14.37% jump from the year-ago period’s level.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AXP currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.