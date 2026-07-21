Can AmEx Beat Q2 Earnings on Higher Network Volumes & Interest Income?

American Express Company AXP is set to report second-quarter 2026 results on July 24, 2026, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings is currently pegged at $4.40 per share, and the same for revenues is pinned at $19.62 billion.

The second-quarter earnings estimate witnessed two upward revisions over the past 60 days against two downward movements. The bottom-line prediction indicates a year-over-year increase of 7.8%. The consensus estimate for quarterly revenues implies year-over-year growth of 9.9%.

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For the full-year 2026, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AmEx’s revenues is pegged at $79.28 billion, implying a rise of 9.8% year over year. Meanwhile, the consensus mark for full-year EPS is pegged at $17.67, implying growth of 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

AmExbeat the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 4%.

American Express Company Price and EPS Surprise

American Express Company price-eps-surprise | American Express Company Quote

Q2 Earnings Whispers for AmEx

Our proven model predicts a likely earnings beat for the company this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is precisely the case here.

AXP has an Earnings ESP of +0.61% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

What is Shaping AmEx’s Q2 Results?

AmEx is expected to see a rise in network volumes during the second quarter, likely attributable to the resilient consumer spending of its premium customer base, which is less impacted by economic volatilities. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter total network volumes indicates 10.1% year-over-year growth from $472 billion.

Discount revenues, a key source of AmEx’s top line, are expected to have benefited from rising network volumes. The consensus mark for second-quarter Discount revenues indicates 7.7% year-over-year growth. Billed businesses in U.S. Consumer Services and Commercial Services are expected to witness growth of 11.8% and 3.5% year over year, respectively. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for pre-tax income from Commercial Services indicates a 7.5% jump from a year ago.

Cards-in-force are expected to increase in the quarter on the back of expanding product offerings and stronger market penetration.The consensus projection for second-quarter total cards-in-force indicates 4.7% year-over-year growth. The estimate for Average fee per card also implies a 14.3% year-over-year increase.

AmEx’s interest income, another major revenue contributor, is expected to rise on higher loan receivables. The estimate for AXP’s net interest income implies an upside of 11.3% from the year-ago reported figure.

The above factors are expected to support year-over-year growth in the second quarter and set the stage for a potential earnings beat. However, higher customer engagement and operating costs could limit the upside. Higher variable customer engagement costs resulting from increased spending by Card Members and greater use of travel and lifestyle benefits are likely to have partially impacted margin growth.

Other Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are some other companies worth considering from the broader Finance space, as our model shows that these, too, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this time around:

Credicorp Ltd. BAP has an Earnings ESP of +2.31% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Credicorp’s bottom line for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $7.20 per share, which indicates 15.4% year-over-year growth. The consensus estimate for BAP’s revenues is pegged at $1.72 billion, a 9.3% increase from a year ago.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. BAM has an Earnings ESP of +1.60% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Brookfield Asset Management’s bottom line for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at 44 cents per share, which indicates 15.8% year-over-year growth. The consensus estimate for BAM’s revenues is pegged at $1.49 billion, a 15.6% increase from a year ago.

Virtu Financial, Inc. VIRT has an Earnings ESP of +3.25% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Virtu Financial’s bottom line for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.67 per share, suggesting growth of 9.2% from a year ago. The consensus estimate for VIRT’s revenues is pegged at $639.48 million, a 12.6% year-over-year jump.

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American Express Company (AXP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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