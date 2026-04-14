Can American Express' Bet on Palm Redefine Business Identity Rails?

American Express Company AXP is sharpening its focus on next-gen financial infrastructure through Amex Ventures’ investment in Palm, a business identity infrastructure platform building a portable identity network. The move signals a strategic push beyond payments into the foundational data layer that powers onboarding, compliance and risk assessment. As financial ecosystems increasingly rely on APIs, identity is becoming a crucial challenge and a significant opportunity.

Palm addresses a long-standing inefficiency: fragmented business identity data scattered across registries, banks and software platforms. By connecting directly to authoritative sources across all 50 states and the IRS and embedding compliance workflows, it transforms identity from a static, point-in-time check into a dynamic, continuously updated asset. This approach not only cuts down on redundancy but also eases operational challenges for both businesses and financial institutions.

For AXP, this investment aligns with a broader ambition to embed itself deeper into the lifecycle of business customers. A portable, verified identity layer could streamline onboarding, improve underwriting precision and enhance fraud detection. Importantly, it positions AXP closer to the data flows that define modern commerce, especially as fintechs and SaaS platforms increasingly control customer interfaces.

The key concern remains whether Palm can evolve into a widely accepted infrastructure backbone. If successful, AXP gains early exposure to a critical infrastructure layer that could reshape how trust is established in financial services. In a world moving toward real-time, embedded finance, owning or influencing the identity rails could prove as valuable as owning the payment rails themselves.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Some of AXP’s competitors in the payments space include Mastercard Incorporated MA and Visa Inc. V.

Mastercard is actively building identity-linked payment infrastructure through Agent Pay, integrating tokenization and AI-driven authentication. Its verifiable intent framework ties identity to transactions, positioning MA at the intersection of payments, identity verification and trust in emerging agentic commerce ecosystems.

Visa is advancing identity and authentication layers via its Trusted Agent Protocol and AI commerce initiatives. By enabling secure agent-initiated transactions and investing heavily in AI-driven fraud and identity systems, V is positioning itself as a leader in identity-enabled digital commerce infrastructure.

American Express’ Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of AXP have risen 25.5% over the past year against the industry’s decline of 10.4%.



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From a valuation standpoint, American Express trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75X, up from the industry average of 9.33X. AXP carries a Value Score of B.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for American Express’ 2026 earnings is pegged at $17.54 per share, implying a 14% jump from the year-ago period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AXP currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.