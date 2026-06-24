Can American Eagle's Digital Strategy Deliver Sustainable Growth?

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. AEO is positioning its digital strategy for sustainable growth by shifting toward social commerce and performance-driven marketing. While the American Eagle (AE) brand's digital performance was flat earlier in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, management highlighted that the AE brand experienced a significant acceleration in digital channel performance and continues to be an important contributor to overall brand performance. In contrast, Aerie has maintained growth across all its digital and physical channels.

Digital innovation and social commerce are also central to AEO’s approach. The company recently launched a dedicated TikTok shop and the AE creator community to engage with its core demographic in a more immediate and relevant way. Additionally, AEO is recalibrating its marketing investments, shifting more spend toward digital media, performance marketing and influencer programs. This rebalancing is intended to drive traffic with a higher propensity to convert, specifically moving from broad brand awareness to active conversion.

Management indicated that marketing investments in the second half of the year will be more heavily focused on digital media, performance marketing, influencer partnerships and other day-to-day traffic-driving initiatives. The company believes this approach can support stronger conversion outcomes, as traffic generated through these channels tends to have a higher likelihood of converting into customers. The strategy reflects a greater emphasis on performance-oriented marketing and measurable customer acquisition efforts.

American Eagle strengthened brand visibility through its 100% Aerie Real campaign featuring Pamela Anderson and a series of strategic collaborations, including partnerships with Bubble Skincare and Prime Video’s Off Campus. These initiatives have increased brand awareness and consumer consideration, while the company remains focused on converting engagement into sales through social commerce, performance marketing and digital channels. Overall, AEO’s focus on social commerce, performance marketing and digital engagement should support stronger conversions and sustainable long-term growth.

The Zacks Rundown for AEO

AEO’s shares have surged 83% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 11%. AEO carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



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From a valuation standpoint, AEO trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74X, lower than the industry’s average 15.10X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEO’s current and next fiscal year earnings implies a year-over-year growth of 18% and 7.5%, respectively.



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Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks have been discussed below:

Tapestry, Inc. TPR provides accessories and lifestyle brand products in North America, Greater China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. At present, TPR flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TPR’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 13.8% and 36.3%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. TPR has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.6%, on average.

Levi Strauss & Co. LEVI designs, markets, and sells apparel and related accessories for men, women, and children in the United States and internationally. At present, LEVI carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LEVI’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 5.2% and 11.9%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. LEVI has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 21.4%, on average.

Fossil Group, Inc. FOSL designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. At present, FOSL carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FOSL’s current fiscal-year sales indicates a decline of 4.9%, while the same for earnings indicates growth of 87.6% from the year-ago figures. FOSL delivered a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 381.8%, on average.

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American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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