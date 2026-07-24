Can AMD Partnership Strengthen Cerebras' AI Infrastructure Leadership?

Cerebras Systems CBRS is expanding its AI footprint with a plethora of partnerships. The company is expanding its AI infrastructure strategy through a technical partnership with Advanced Micro Devices AMD to deliver a disaggregated AI inference platform optimized for both ultra-low latency and high throughput. The solution combines AMD’s Helios rack-scale systems with Cerebras’ Wafer-Scale Engine (WSE), allowing the two architectures to operate as a single inference workflow.



AMD Helios will handle high-throughput prompt processing and large context windows, while the Cerebras WSE will accelerate token generation with ultra-low latency. The companies expect the combined platform to deliver up to five times higher tokens-per-second-per-watt than a Cerebras-only configuration. Cerebras plans to deploy AMD Helios systems across its data centers, with the joint offering becoming available through Cerebras Cloud in the second half of 2026.



The partnership reinforces Cerebras’ strategy of building workload-optimized AI infrastructure rather than relying on a single compute architecture. As AI applications such as coding assistants, real-time copilots, autonomous agents and robotics require both rapid response times and high throughput, the combination of AMD’s scalable GPU platform with Cerebras’ inference-focused wafer-scale processors broadens the latter’s addressable market.



The deal also complements Cerebras’ previously announced disaggregated inference partnerships with OpenAI and Amazon Web Services (AWS), strengthening CBRS’ position as a provider of next-generation AI inference infrastructure. The company’s OpenAI agreement is worth more than $20 billion, and its AWS partnership is already driving strong commercial momentum. In the first quarter of 2026, revenues increased 94% year over year to $193.4 million, including 178% growth in cloud and other services revenues, reflecting accelerating adoption of Cerebras’ inference platform. CBRS raised its 2026 core revenue guidance to $855-$865 million, indicating 69% year-over-year growth at the midpoint.

Cerebras Faces Tough Competition

Cerebras is facing stiff competition from the likes of CoreWeave CRWV and Broadcom AVGO in the AI infrastructure domain.



CoreWeave is pursuing one of the industry's largest AI infrastructure expansions. In partnership with NVIDIA, the company plans to build more than 5 gigawatts (GW) of AI factory capacity by 2030 while adopting multiple generations of NVIDIA AI platforms. It also recently expanded its European footprint through new AI cloud deployments in Stockholm, Sweden, powered by renewable energy, and signed a $21 billion long-term AI infrastructure agreement with Meta.



Broadcom has been benefiting from rising AI revenues, driven by strong demand for XPUs. AI semiconductor revenues reached a record $10.8 billion in the fiscal second quarter, suggesting a 143% year-over-year surge. Broadcom expects it to rise to $16 billion in the fiscal third quarter, indicating more than 200% year-over-year growth. AVGO’s management disclosed that AI semiconductor bookings exceeded $30 billion during the fiscal second quarter, nearly three times quarterly AI shipments. Remaining Performance Obligations reached $164.6 billion, including commitments under new custom AI accelerator contracts. These agreements provide exceptional long-term revenue visibility.

CBRS’ Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Cerebras shares have jumped 31.7% in the past month, outperforming the broader Zacks Business Services sector’s return of 2.6%.

CBRS Stock’s Price Performance



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Cerebras stock is trading at a forward 12-month price/sales of 25.75X, higher than its median of 24.52X. CBRS has a Value Score of D.

CBRS’ Valuation



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 loss is pegged at 89 cents per share, narrower than the loss of $1.03 per share over the past 30 days.



Cerebras Systems Inc. Price and Consensus

Cerebras Systems Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cerebras Systems Inc. Quote

Cerebras currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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