Can AMC's Premium Screen Strategy Drive the Next Growth Phase?

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC delivered a record second quarter in 2026, indicating that its next growth phase could be fueled by expanding the premium screen portfolio rather than a strong movie slate alone.

The company outpaced the broader box office recovery by gaining market share and reporting record revenues of $1.6 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $321.4 million. Management credited premium offerings, disciplined cost controls and continued investments in the guest experience for the strong performance.

A major contributor to this momentum is the rapid expansion of premium large format and extra-large format auditoriums. Although these premium screens account for only about 8% of AMC's global screen base, they generated more than half of ticket sales during the opening weekend of The Odyssey. AMC now operates nearly 750 premium auditoriums across IMAX, Dolby Cinema, Prime, ScreenX, 4DX, XL and other formats. Management also plans to add another 100 to 250 premium auditoriums over the next two to four years while keeping capital spending disciplined through partner funding.

The strategy extends beyond premium screens. AMC is upgrading high-traffic theaters with Club Rocker seating while expanding its A List subscription program and loyalty platform. The company is also growing higher-margin food, beverage and merchandise sales, helping increase spending per guest and strengthen customer engagement.

With a healthier balance sheet, disciplined capital allocation and growing demand for premium experiences, AMC appears well positioned to convert stronger box office trends into sustainable earnings and cash flow growth. If movie attendance remains healthy, the company's premium screen strategy could become a key driver of its next growth phase.

Cinemark and Marcus Challenge AMC in Premium Moviegoing

Among AMC's closest rivals, Cinemark Holdings CNK has expanded its premium moviegoing strategy through XD premium large format auditoriums, luxury recliner seating and upgraded food and beverage offerings. Cinemark is also maintaining disciplined capital spending while leveraging a stronger balance sheet. These investments have helped Cinemark increase per-patron spending and compete more effectively for moviegoers seeking a premium theater experience.

The Marcus Corporation MCS is pursuing a similar strategy with its UltraScreen DLX and SuperScreen DLX formats, recliner upgrades and enhanced dining options. The company is also strengthening customer engagement through loyalty initiatives designed to encourage repeat visits. While Marcus operates a smaller theater network than AMC, its emphasis on premium experiences mirrors the industry's shift toward higher value offerings.

As exhibitors increasingly focus on premium formats and enhanced amenities rather than expanding theater counts, AMC, Cinemark and Marcus are likely to compete for customers willing to pay more for superior technology, comfort and an elevated moviegoing experience.

AMC’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of AMC have surged 92.1% in the past six months against the industry’s 3.5% decline.

AMC’s Price Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, AMC trades at a forward price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 0.43X, below the industry’s average of 2.74X.

AMC’s P/S Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



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The consensus estimate for AMC’s 2026 loss per share indicates a 77.1% year-over-year improvement.



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AMC’s Zacks Rank

AMC currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.