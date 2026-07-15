Can AMC's Debt Restructuring Unlock Further Interest Savings?

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC is advancing its balance-sheet restructuring through a combination of refinancing, debt conversion and liquidity enhancement. The company refinanced $400 million of debt carrying a 12.75% interest rate and maturing in 2027 with a new $425 million first-lien term loan carrying a 10.5% rate and maturing in 2031. The transaction extends the maturity by four years while lowering annual cash interest expense.



The refinancing materially reduces AMC’s near-term maturity burden. Following the transaction, the company’s only remaining debt maturity before 2029 is $125.5 million of 6.25% unsecured notes due in 2027. This longer maturity runway gives AMC greater flexibility to evaluate future refinancing opportunities based on market conditions rather than near-term funding requirements.



AMC is also converting approximately $155.8 million of senior secured exchangeable notes due in 2030 into equity. The company emphasized that the conversion lowers long-term debt to roughly $3.9 billion, compared with more than $5 billion before the pandemic. The removal of the exchangeable notes also eliminates associated covenants, providing additional flexibility to address the remaining debt structure.



Liquidity remains an important component of the broader balance-sheet strategy. AMC ended the first quarter of 2026 with $339 million in cash, excluding $42 million of restricted cash. The company also raised approximately $101 million through its at-the-market equity program and the sale of Hycroft Mining shares, supporting liquidity while preserving investment capacity for its core theater operations.



Looking ahead, AMC’s refinancing strategy remains closely connected to its operating execution. The interest rate on roughly $2.9 billion of debt declines as leverage improves, creating a direct link between EBITDA growth and lower borrowing costs. With near-term maturities largely contained, continued execution across pricing, premium-format expansion, loyalty programs, food-and-beverage initiatives and theater-portfolio optimization could support EBITDA growth, lower leverage, improve future refinancing terms and strengthen financial flexibility.

AMC’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of AMC have declined 38.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s 8.8% fall. In the same time frame, other industry players like Cinemark Holdings, Inc. CNK have inched up 0.1%, while The Marcus Corporation MCS has gained 30.2%.

AMC’s One-Year Price Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, AMC trades at a forward price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 0.32, below the industry’s average of 2.65. Cinemark and Marcus have P/S ratios of 0.97 and 0.82, respectively.

AMC’s P/S Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMC’s 2026 loss per share has narrowed from 31 cents to 23 cents over the past 60 days.

EPS Trend of AMC Stock



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMC’s 2026 loss per share suggests a 76% year-over-year improvement. Conversely, industry players like Cinemark and Marcus are likely to witness growth of 108.7% and 188.2%, respectively, year over year in 2026 earnings.

AMC’s Zacks Rank

AMC stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Marcus Corporation (The) (MCS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.