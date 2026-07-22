Can AMC Keep Delivering Record EBITDA as Box Office Recovers?

AMC Entertainment Holdings AMC delivered a historic second quarter, reporting the highest revenues and adjusted EBITDA in its 106-year history. While a stronger movie slate fueled industrywide recovery, the bigger question for investors is whether the company can sustain this profitability as the box office continues to rebound.

The answer depends on more than ticket sales. Management emphasized that record adjusted EBITDA of $321.4 million was driven by a combination of higher attendance, disciplined cost control and improved operating leverage. Revenues rose 14.2% year over year to nearly $1.6 billion, while adjusted EBITDA surged 70%, reflecting AMC's ability to convert incremental revenues into stronger earnings. The company also generated $190.1 million in free cash flow during the quarter.

AMC believes its operational improvements have made the business structurally stronger than before the pandemic. The company has optimized its theater portfolio, expanded premium large-format screens, increased food and beverage spending per patron and strengthened customer engagement through its AMC Stubs loyalty and A-List subscription programs. These initiatives have enabled AMC to post higher EBITDA than in 2019 despite operating fewer theaters and serving fewer guests.

The balance sheet is also improving. During the quarter, AMC refinanced debt, reduced leverage, extended major debt maturities to 2029 or later and expects lower annual interest expense going forward. Combined with a cash balance of $778 million, these steps provide greater financial flexibility.

Looking ahead, management remains optimistic as a strong film pipeline is expected to support continued box-office recovery. However, maintaining record EBITDA will require AMC to keep executing on cost discipline, premium offerings and higher per-patron spending even if box-office growth moderates. Those operational gains, rather than blockbuster releases alone, will determine whether the company can continue setting new profitability records.

How Do AMC's Rivals Compare in the Box Office Recovery?

AMC is not the only exhibitor benefiting from the improving theatrical landscape. Cinemark Holdings CNK has also capitalized on stronger movie attendance by maintaining disciplined cost controls and expanding premium experiences such as XD auditoriums. Its consistent focus on operational efficiency allows Cinemark Holdings to generate healthy margins while investing selectively in theater upgrades and customer experience.

Another key competitor, Marcus Corporation MCS, continues to strengthen its theater business through premium screens, enhanced food and beverage offerings, and loyalty initiatives. Although its theater footprint is smaller than AMC's, Marcus has emphasized prudent capital allocation and expense management to improve profitability as moviegoers return.

AMC, however, stands out with its unmatched scale, extensive premium-format network and large AMC Stubs and A-List membership base. These advantages, combined with its ongoing debt reduction and focus on boosting per-patron spending, could help AMC maintain stronger EBITDA growth if the global box office recovery continues and the upcoming film slate remains robust.

AMC’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of AMC have surged 41% in the past six months against the industry’s 4.5% decline.

AMC’s Price Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, AMC trades at a forward price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 0.36, below the industry’s average of 2.65.

AMC’s P/S Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



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The consensus estimate for AMC’s 2026 loss per share indicates a 76.04% year-over-year improvement.



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AMC’s Zacks Rank

AMC currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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