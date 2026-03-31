Can Amazon's Advertising Revenue Momentum Drive Upside for AMZN Stock?

Amazon’s AMZN advertising business is emerging as a meaningful driver of incremental revenue growth, supported by strong advertiser demand and deeper integration across its commerce and media ecosystem. The segment continues to benefit from Amazon’s ability to monetize high-intent consumer traffic, strengthening its contribution to the company’s overall revenue mix.



A key catalyst is the strength of sponsored products advertising, which remains the largest contributor within the segment. Amazon’s ability to leverage first-party shopping, browsing and transaction data enables precise targeting at the point of purchase, improving conversion rates and return on ad spend. This positions the platform as a preferred channel for brands looking to optimize marketing efficiency in a competitive digital environment. Fourth-quarter 2025 advertising revenues reached $21.3 billion, up 22% year over year,



Momentum is also being supported by expansion into upper-funnel advertising formats. Prime Video's ad-supported model reaches an average of 315 million viewers globally across 16 countries, significantly expanding available inventory while extending Amazon's reach well beyond transactional advertising. Amazon Ads is broadening this further by introducing Prime Video advertising in Belgium, Denmark, Norway and Turkey in 2026, deepening its monetizable audience base. Ongoing investments in artificial intelligence are also enhancing campaign optimization and ad creation, simplifying execution while enabling more personalized ad delivery and improving scalability for advertisers.



However, increasing competition in digital advertising and potential moderation in advertiser spending amid macro uncertainties could weigh on near-term growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMZN's first-quarter 2026 advertising revenues is pegged at $16.9 billion, up 21.3% year over year, indicating sustained growth momentum. The pace at which advertising continues to scale within Amazon’s broader ecosystem will remain a key factor in shaping incremental revenue contribution.

Competitive Intensity in Advertising

Amazon’s advertising business competes with Alphabet GOOGL and Meta Platforms META in the digital advertising market. Alphabet's Google dominates search advertising through high-intent keyword targeting, while Meta Platforms leverages social graph data to drive engagement-based audience targeting across Facebook and Instagram.



Unlike Amazon, Alphabet and Meta Platforms rely primarily on behavioral and interest-based signals rather than direct purchase intent. Amazon's structural differentiation lies in its ability to connect advertising exposure directly to transactional outcomes within a closed-loop commerce ecosystem, a capability that neither Alphabet nor Meta Platforms can fully replicate.

AMZN’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Amazon shares have declined 8.9% in the past six-month period compared with the Zacks Internet – Commerce industry and the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector’s decline of 15.7% and 7.3%, respectively

AMZN’s 6-Month Price Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, AMZN stock is trading at a forward 12-month price/earnings ratio of 24.64X, higher than the industry’s 20.47X. Amazon has a Value Score of C.

AMZN’s Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMZN’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $7.78 per share, indicating an 8.51% increase from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

Amazon.com, Inc. Price and Consensus

Amazon.com, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Amazon.com, Inc. Quote

Amazon currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.