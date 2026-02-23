Can Altria's Marlboro Brand Power Sustain Its Market Share?

Altria Group, Inc. MO is facing an important challenge for its flagship Marlboro brand as the U.S. cigarette market continues to shrink. In the fourth quarter of 2025, the company’s results underscored how central Marlboro remains to the stability of its smokeable products segment despite persistent industry volume declines and ongoing macroeconomic pressure on adult nicotine consumers.



In 2025, Marlboro’s retail share of the total cigarette category was 40.5%, down 1.2 percentage points from the prior year. While the brand maintained clear category leadership, the decline reflects ongoing consumer trade-down trends and heightened competitive activity. The broader U.S. cigarette industry experienced an estimated 8% decline in adjusted domestic volumes during the year, highlighting the challenging operating backdrop.



Pricing remained a key lever. Higher pricing actions helped partially offset lower shipment volumes and supported segment profitability. However, the benefits were tempered by increased promotional investments, particularly as price sensitivity among adult consumers became more pronounced.



Competitive pressures are also evolving. Growth in illicit flavored e-vapor products and continued momentum in discount cigarette brands are affecting premium segment dynamics. In the fourth quarter, Smokeable Products’ adjusted OCI margins contracted 0.8 percentage points, reflecting higher promotional spending and mix pressures.



Despite these pressures, Marlboro continues to hold roughly 40.5% of the total cigarette category and close to 59.4% of the premium segment for the full year. This reflects the brand’s significant presence in the market, even as competitive and consumer dynamics evolve.

How Altria Compares With PM and TPB

Philip Morris International Inc. PM continues to test whether its brand strength can translate into sustained share gains as global nicotine markets evolve. In 2025, Philip Morris reported continued gains in the cigarette category share for Marlboro, underscoring the brand’s resilience even as overall cigarette volumes declined. At the same time, Philip Morris’ smoke-free portfolio expanded rapidly, with heated tobacco units growing 11%, reinforcing its strategy to balance brand equity across both combustible and smoke-free categories.



Turning Point Brands, Inc. TPB is increasingly relying on brand strength within its Zig-Zag and modern oral portfolios to defend share in a shifting nicotine landscape. In the third quarter of 2025, Turning Point Brands delivered solid growth in its Stoker’s and Zig-Zag franchises, reflecting steady consumer demand despite broader category volatility. As competition intensifies, Turning Point Brands continues to support its brands through ongoing commercial initiatives, aiming to maintain momentum while navigating pricing sensitivity and shifting market conditions.

Altria’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Altria have gained 7.3% in the past month compared with the industry’s growth of 5.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, MO trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07X, down from the industry’s average of 15.95X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MO’s 2026 and 2027 earnings per share has inched down 1 cent to $5.57 and up 5 cents to $5.76, respectively, in the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Altria currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Altria Group, Inc. (MO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (TPB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.