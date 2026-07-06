Can Alto Ingredients Sustain Its Return to Profitability Momentum?

Alto Ingredients, Inc. ALTO posted a notable turnaround in the first quarter of 2026, returning to profitability after reporting losses in the prior-year period. The bigger question now is whether this improvement represents the start of a sustained trend or simply reflects favorable market conditions.



Several factors behind the quarter suggest the gains were not driven by a single event. In the first quarter of 2026, gross profit improved to $9.2 million from a gross loss of $1.8 million a year ago, supported by stronger export sales, higher ethanol crush margins and a richer product mix. Importantly, management stated that the company would have remained profitable even without the contribution from Section 45Z tax credits, indicating that core operations also improved.



Alto Ingredients is also working to make those gains more durable. The company is investing in projects aimed at improving plant reliability, increasing production efficiency and expanding capacity at its Pekin facility. These initiatives are expected to enhance operating performance while allowing more production to qualify for 45Z tax credits.



Still, sustaining profitability will depend on maintaining healthy industry margins. Management acknowledged that ethanol margins have historically weakened when higher production creates oversupply. However, it believes stronger export demand and broader adoption of E15 fuel could help balance the market and support margins.



For now, Alto Ingredients’ return to profitability appears to be supported by both operational improvements and a favorable market backdrop. The consistency of these drivers will determine whether the company's profitability momentum can be sustained over the coming quarters.

How ALTO's Profitability Momentum Compares With Peers

Green Plains Inc. GPRE strengthened profitability in the first quarter of 2026 through higher ethanol margins, improved plant utilization and operational excellence. While treating 45Z tax credits as an additional benefit rather than the primary driver of returns, Green Plains also continues to invest in yield improvements and lower-energy operations to enhance its base business. Green Plains believes these initiatives will support durable profitability over the long term.



MGP Ingredients, Inc. MGPI is improving profitability by emphasizing operational reliability, cost discipline and a richer product mix despite a challenging industry backdrop. Supported by ongoing efficiency initiatives, MGP Ingredients expanded Ingredient Solutions’ gross margin in the first quarter of 2026 through higher specialty protein and starch sales. MGP Ingredients expects these operational improvements and productivity measures to support stronger margins over time.

ALTO Stock Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Alto Ingredients have surged 352.1% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 8.2%.



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From a valuation standpoint, ALTO trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 0.43, lower than the industry’s average of 3.21.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Alto Ingredients’ 2026 and 2027 earnings per share implies a year-over-year rise of 671.4% and 53.7%, respectively.



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Alto Ingredients currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.